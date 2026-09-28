FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Penny Mendelsohn, commercial roofing specialist, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building sustainable business systems, proactive problem-solving, and leading with transparency and kindness.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show's websiteIn her episode, Mendelsohn will explore how intentional systems, self-awareness, and learning from past mistakes can support sustainable growth. She breaks down how clear processes and plain-language communication can help people make informed decisions and prevent problems before they become crises.Viewers will walk away with practical insights on proactive leadership, transparent communication, and building systems that support long-term stability.Penny's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Penny Mendelsohn to Appear on Legacy Makers TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 28, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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