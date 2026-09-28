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Predictiv AI Completes United Nations Fleet Management Deployment Following Competitive Procurement Win
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Issuer: PREDICTIV AI INC.
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Public Tender
Predictiv AI Completes United Nations Fleet Management Deployment Following Competitive Procurement Win
28.09.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SHIFT AI delivers end-to-end fleet management solution spanning connected hardware, cloud software, installation, training, reporting and operational support across participating organizations and national programs in Burundi TORONTO, ON / September 28, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) (FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the deployment of its SHIFT AI fleet and asset management platform for the United Nations Development Programme ("UNDP") in Burundi, following the selection of Shift Technologies Canada Inc. ("SHIFT") through a competitive UNDP procurement process. From Vehicle Tracking to Fleet Intelligence UNDP sought an integrated solution to improve visibility into vehicle operations, fuel consumption, utilization, driver behaviour and maintenance requirements. The objective was to use real-time fleet data to improve operational efficiency, reduce fuel waste and downtime, strengthen preventive maintenance and improve management of fleet assets over their lifecycle. SHIFT AI brings vehicle, driver and operational information into a centralized platform, providing fleet administrators with greater visibility into how assets are being used and performing. The solution includes:
Chief Executive Officer & Director
416-388-8886 Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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