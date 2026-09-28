Himanta Sarma Remembers Lata Mangeshkar, Recalls Her Musical Bond With Bhupen Hazarika

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday paid tribute to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, recalling her enduring musical association with Assam's iconic singer-composer Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

In a post on X, CM Sarma highlighted Mangeshkar's contribution to Assamese music and recalled that her first Assamese song,“Jonakore Rati, Asomire Maati”, was composed by Hazarika for the 1956 Assamese film 'Era Bator Xur'.

The Chief Minister said the song went on to become an enduring part of Assam's musical memory and reflected the remarkable artistic relationship shared by the two legendary musicians.

“Jonakore Rati, Asomire Maati” was among the notable collaborations between Mangeshkar and Hazarika, whose musical association continued over several decades.

CM Sarma said their work represented more than an artistic collaboration, creating a cultural connection between Assam and Maharashtra.

Recalling one of Mangeshkar's observations about the word“Aai”, CM Sarma said the expression carries a special emotional significance in both Marathi and Assamese, where it means“mother”.

He said the shared meaning of the word represents a beautiful cultural link between the two communities and reflects the broader emotional connections created through music.

The Chief Minister's tribute comes as Assam marks the birth centenary celebrations of Bhupen Hazarika, popularly known as“Sudhakantha”.

The state has been organising a series of programmes to commemorate the legendary musician, lyricist, composer and filmmaker and celebrate his contribution to Indian music and culture.

CM Sarma said the centenary celebrations also offered an opportunity to remember the deep artistic association between Hazarika and Mangeshkar, whose voices and compositions helped create a lasting cultural bridge between Assam and Maharashtra.

Lata Mangeshkar, one of India's most celebrated playback singers, had a career spanning several decades and recorded songs in multiple Indian languages. Her association with Hazarika remains a significant chapter in the history of Assamese and Indian music.

The Assam government is currently undertaking various initiatives as part of the year-long celebrations marking Hazarika's 100th birth anniversary.