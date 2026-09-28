Controversial Reporter TV MD Anto Skips Police Questioning, Moves To Quash FIR

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Sep 28 (IANS) Controversial Reporter TV owner Anto Augustine on Monday skipped police questioning in the case registered against him over alleged defamatory remarks against Chief Minister Satheesan, with his lawyer informing the police that he would not appear at the Kalamassery station and would soon approach the Kerala High Court seeking quashing of the FIR.

Anto's lawyer said he was not in the city. The police had directed him to appear for questioning in connection with a complaint filed by KPCC spokesperson Raju P. Nair.

The case relates to remarks allegedly made by Anto at a public function about two weeks ago, in which he claimed that two young men had approached him with marriage documents.

He claimed to have conducted an enquiry into the documents at the Baindoor Sub-Registrar's Office and said the documents were in his possession.

The remarks triggered a political controversy as they were seen as an allegation concerning the personal life of Chief Minister Satheesan.

Raju P. Nair subsequently approached the police, alleging that Anto had made the remarks with the intention of publicly insulting the Chief Minister.

The DGP directed the police to register a case on the complaint.

The FIR alleges that Anto and two others had conspired in the matter and had knowingly kept forged documents in their possession.

The police are also examining the circumstances in which the alleged documents were obtained and whether they were fabricated.

In his complaint, Raju P. Nair sought seizure of the documents and an examination of CCTV footage to identify those allegedly involved in preparing the purportedly forged records.

The latest development comes amid continuing legal and political scrutiny of Anto Augustine, who is also one of the principal accused in the Muttil tree-felling cases.

The police have filed chargesheets in several cases relating to the alleged large-scale felling and transportation of timber following the controversial Revenue Department order issued in 2020.

Anto was also in jail for a few days following which he got bail last week in an abkari case.

Anto's decision not to appear for questioning and his move to challenge the FIR in the High Court could now add a fresh legal dimension to the case.

Police are expected to proceed with the investigation after examining the complaint, the FIR and the material cited by the complainant.