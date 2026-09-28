Sharvari: Bollywood Songs, Dance Are A Big Part Of Why I Wanted To Become An Actor

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Sharvari, who is gearing up for the release of“Yeh Prem Mol Liya”, has shared that Bollywood songs and dance are actually a big part of why she wanted to become an actor.

Speaking about the video, Sharvari said,“Bollywood songs and dance are actually a big part of why I wanted to become an actor. I grew up watching Madhuri ma'am in Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Karisma ma'am and Sonali ma'am in Maiyya Yashoda, and I would come home and dance to these songs, imagining myself as that heroine on screen one day.”

The actress credits these moment for helping her fall in love with Bollywood.

“I think somewhere, those moments made me fall in love with the idea of Bollywood,” she said.

The actress said that she always loved romance.

“I've always loved the romance, emotion and larger-than-life magic of classic Bollywood songs, the way you could tell an entire story through a song and dance. So getting to experience that with Sooraj Barjatya Ji's Yeh Prem Mol Liya feels incredibly special.”

Sharvari added:“It feels like a beautiful full-circle moment, getting to live the kind of Bollywood I grew up watching and dreaming about. I'm genuinely enjoying every moment of it.”

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya was released recently and it gave a peek into the film's world. However, details related to the movie are still underwraps.

As per reports, The story follows a relationship that begins with friendship before gradually developing into romance. At its core is a clash between contemporary ideas of love and the traditional values and warmth of a joint family.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.