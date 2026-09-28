US Ambassador To Visit Golden Temple Amid Tight Security: Police

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is scheduled to visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday, with heavy security arrangements put in place ahead of his visit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) RPS Sandhu said.

Security Arrangements

Speaking to ANI, Sandhu said adequate security arrangements had been made for the Ambassador's visit and to deal with any situation that may arise.“The Ambassador is coming; we have made proper arrangements for his security and to tackle every situation. We are ready,” Sandhu said.

When asked about the writings on the walls concerning the Ambassador's visit, Sandhu said comprehensive security arrangements had been made and ruled out any involvement of“mischievous elements”.“We have made proper arrangements from every side. Proper security is maintained, and no mischievous elements have done anything,” he said.

150 Personnel Deployed

On the deployment of security personnel, Sandhu said around 150 personnel, including civil and uniformed personnel, had been deployed inside and outside the Golden Temple premises.“We have civil and uniformed personnel; around 150 personnel are deployed. Inside as well, outside as well, in civil as well as in uniform. Our full force is ready,” Sandhu said.

The security deployment has been put in place ahead of Gor's scheduled visit to the revered Sikh shrine, with personnel positioned at different points to ensure security and maintain law and order during the visit.

About the Golden Temple

According to the official website of Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, the Golden Temple is a central religious place for Sikhs and a symbol of human brotherhood and equality, with people from different castes, creeds and races welcome to seek spiritual solace and religious fulfilment.

Historical Significance

The website stated that Sri Guru Ram Dass Ji, the fourth Sikh Guru, began the digging of the Amrit Sarovar, or holy tank, in 1577 AD, following the guidance of Sri Guru Amar Dass Ji, the third Sikh Guru. Sri Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru, later brick-lined the holy tank on December 15, 1588, and began construction of Sri Darbar Sahib. After its compilation, Sri Guru Granth Sahib was first installed at Sri Darbar Sahib on August 16, 1604, with Baba Budha Ji appointed as its first head priest.

Architectural Design and Symbolism

The Golden Temple follows a distinctive Sikh architectural design and is built at a level lower than the surrounding land, which the website says conveys the values of egalitarianism and humility. Its four entrances, facing all four directions, signify that people from every walk of life are equally welcome. The shrine, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, remains one of the most prominent Sikh religious sites and attracts visitors and pilgrims from across India and around the world.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)