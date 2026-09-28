Majithia Alleges LPU Students Used As 'Pawns' For Political Revenge

Majithia Accuses AAP of Using LPU Students for 'Political Revenge'

Shiromani Akali Dal General Secretary Bikram Singh Majithia on Monday alleged that Lovely Professional University (LPU) students were being used as“pawns” for political revenge, and questioned the alleged involvement of AAP leaders Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in the developments.

In a post on X, Majithia alleged that after Ashok Mittal joined the BJP, outsiders were brought from Delhi to provoke the agitation at LPU.“Guru Dokhi Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia allegedly used LPU students as pawns for revenge!” Majithia said. "After Ashok Mittal joined the BJP, outsiders were brought from Delhi to provoke the agitation," he added.

Questions Raised Over Police Inaction

Majithia also referred to videos of the agitation, claiming that they showed people carrying walkie-talkies, bats and weapons, while alleging that the police remained mute spectators.“Video evidence shows people carrying walkie-talkies, bats and weapons, while the police remained mute spectators!” he said.

Questioning the police action, Majithia asked who ordered the release of the detained people overnight.“Police detained outside YouTubers and provocative elements overnight, but who ordered their release? What kind of policing is this?” he said.

Concerns Over Impact on Students and University

Majithia also raised concerns over the impact of the agitation on students and the university, saying that the livelihood of thousands and the education of lakhs of students were at stake.“The livelihood of thousands and the education of lakhs of students is at stake. Will this attract investment to Punjab? Was this done merely to settle a personal score?” he asked.

Diversion Tactic and Call for Probe Alleged

He further questioned whether the developments were intended to divert attention from what he referred to as the government bungalow and Gayatri Bishnoi controversies.“Was this a conspiracy to divert attention from the government bungalow and Gayatri Bishnoi controversies? A central probe is needed,” Majithia said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)