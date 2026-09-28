MP Man Beaten To Death With Iron Pipe, Attacker Strikes Head 14 Times In 16 Seconds (WATCH)

A 28-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death with an iron pipe in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, with chilling CCTV footage capturing the attacker repeatedly striking him on the head. The incident took place in the Makronia area on Sunday. According to the CCTV footage, the suspect allegedly attacked the victim 14 times in just around 16 seconds, leaving him critically injured and triggering panic among people nearby.

The footage shows the attacker relentlessly hitting the man with an iron pipe as several people watched. Some bystanders reportedly attempted to intervene, while another youth eventually managed to grab the attacker and pull him away from the victim.

(Trigger warning: This video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion is advised)

हत्या का लाइव वीडियोअंकित पटेल नामक युवक को बेरहमी से पीट-पीटकर मार डाला..... ये गुंडई हुई है MP के सागर में twitter/uTObLc7rO7

- Lokmanchtoday (@lokmanchtoday) September 27, 2026

The suspect then fled the scene.

Police were alerted shortly after and rushed the critically injured man to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The deceased was identified as Ankit Patel, 28, a resident of Manas Nagar and the son of Ramlal Patel.

Sagar SP Anurag Sujania said the victim and the suspect had an old dispute.“The matter is being investigated,” he said.

Police have seized the CCTV footage as evidence and launched a search to trace and apprehend the suspect. Further investigation is underway.