Bigg Boss Kannada 13: Ganavi Gowda's Wild Card Entry Creates Twist, Kiran-Yashash In Trouble

Bigg Boss Kannada 13 gets a major wild card twist with Ganavi Gowda entering the house. Her entry has put the spotlight on Kiran Shastri and Yashash Krishna and their expected places in the show.

Three wild card contestants finally entered the Bigg Boss house and ended all the suspense. Ganavi Gowda stepped inside and immediately snatched the spots of two existing housemates. She sent both these contestants packing from the main house back to the airplane setup.

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Ganavi Gowda grilled all the contestants right from the main stage. She previously showed her bold attitude in the Halli Power show, and now she surprised everyone in the Bigg Boss house with her direct talk. She confidently hijacked the spots of two regular housemates.

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Ganavi Gowda used her special Bigg Boss power to send Yashas Krishna and Kiran Shastri back to the airplane. Yashas actually tried flirting with her initially and called her beautiful. Ganavi ignored his compliments and gave him a harsh reality check instead.

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Ganavi Gowda openly accused Kiran Shastri of wearing a fake mask in the game. She pointed out that he plays safe by calling all the female contestants his sisters. She even mocked his daily chats with Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and imitated his sleeping style to make her point.

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Kiran Shastri and Yashas Krishna spent two weeks in the house before returning to the airplane. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see how the other wild card entries, Sonika and Prashanth, will start their journey. Thandav Ram also got a second chance, and his next moves will unfold soon.

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