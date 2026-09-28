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KWT Spider Launches Free SEO Audit Tool That Turns Any Public Page Into A Scored, Evidence Backed Report
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, September 28, 2026 - The desktop crawler's software brand, KWT Spider, has launched a free SEO audit tool at kwtspider/free-audit. it's a web based tool and no installation needed. A visitor visits the address of a public page, the system retrieves it, runs its checks and returns a structured diagnostic report.
The report starts with an overall score and a short list of priority actions, so the most consequential problems come before the detail. Each finding is then listed with evidence from the page, along with a written description of how to fix it. A search result preview shows how the page title and description might appear on a results page, giving editors a chance to review that wording before a change is published.
The audit covers eight areas, according to KWT Spider: technical setup, on-page elements, content, links, images, structured data, performance and readiness for generative engine and AI overview visibility. The last area is a change in how pages are discovered, with AI generated answers now appearing alongside traditional listings. The report concludes with an action plan that assigns priority to the fixes.
Access is limited. Guests can run three audits from the same browser/network. By registering, users can save their reports and signed in users get a monthly page audit quota. Report depth is equal with or without a paid plan. There is also a Pro workspace that allows those who want to manage entire sites via projects, crawls, an issue tracker, history comparison and scheduled email alerts.
“Purpose is a one page report answering a narrow question,” said one of the product leads at KWT Spider. The common approach is to begin by providing an individual address, asking what's wrong with it, and expecting a definitive answer before looking at the whole site.
This comes after KWT Spider 3.0 which provided native builds of the desktop crawler for Windows, macOS and Linux. The desktop version crawls full sites locally, and the browser tool is for the more limited case of checking a single page quickly. Combined they give marketers, freelancers and site owners two ways into the same kind of technical review.
“Search visibility now includes how artificial intelligence systems read a page, so that section is in the main report, not an appendix,” the product lead added.
Get a free SEO audit tool now. Users can read about the account options on the site.
About KWT Spiders:
KWT Spider is a web crawling and SEO software brand for marketers, developers and website owners who need to see exactly how a site is experienced by search engines and visitors. The desktop crawler runs locally on Windows, macOS and Linux, respects robots, and exports reports and sitemaps. The platform also has a browser based page audit and a Pro workspace for ongoing management of sites. The bigger product line also includes a WordPress to HTML exporter and an image converter. Documentation, guides and learning resources are published at kwtspider.
For Media Inquiries –
KWT Spider Support Team
Email:...
Website:
The report starts with an overall score and a short list of priority actions, so the most consequential problems come before the detail. Each finding is then listed with evidence from the page, along with a written description of how to fix it. A search result preview shows how the page title and description might appear on a results page, giving editors a chance to review that wording before a change is published.
The audit covers eight areas, according to KWT Spider: technical setup, on-page elements, content, links, images, structured data, performance and readiness for generative engine and AI overview visibility. The last area is a change in how pages are discovered, with AI generated answers now appearing alongside traditional listings. The report concludes with an action plan that assigns priority to the fixes.
Access is limited. Guests can run three audits from the same browser/network. By registering, users can save their reports and signed in users get a monthly page audit quota. Report depth is equal with or without a paid plan. There is also a Pro workspace that allows those who want to manage entire sites via projects, crawls, an issue tracker, history comparison and scheduled email alerts.
“Purpose is a one page report answering a narrow question,” said one of the product leads at KWT Spider. The common approach is to begin by providing an individual address, asking what's wrong with it, and expecting a definitive answer before looking at the whole site.
This comes after KWT Spider 3.0 which provided native builds of the desktop crawler for Windows, macOS and Linux. The desktop version crawls full sites locally, and the browser tool is for the more limited case of checking a single page quickly. Combined they give marketers, freelancers and site owners two ways into the same kind of technical review.
“Search visibility now includes how artificial intelligence systems read a page, so that section is in the main report, not an appendix,” the product lead added.
Get a free SEO audit tool now. Users can read about the account options on the site.
About KWT Spiders:
KWT Spider is a web crawling and SEO software brand for marketers, developers and website owners who need to see exactly how a site is experienced by search engines and visitors. The desktop crawler runs locally on Windows, macOS and Linux, respects robots, and exports reports and sitemaps. The platform also has a browser based page audit and a Pro workspace for ongoing management of sites. The bigger product line also includes a WordPress to HTML exporter and an image converter. Documentation, guides and learning resources are published at kwtspider.
For Media Inquiries –
KWT Spider Support Team
Email:...
Website:
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