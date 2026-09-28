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JK Lakshmipat University To Host National Management Fest 'Bizverse'26'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaipur: JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU) is set to organise“BizVerse'26”, a two-day national management fest, on October 5 and 6, 2026, at the University campus in Jaipur. Built around the theme“Battle of Business Brains,” the fest will bring together students from B-schools, colleges and management institutions to demonstrate their creativity, business acumen, analytical ability and innovative thinking.
Designed as an engaging platform for experiential learning and meaningful interaction, BizVerse'26 is expected to attract over 500 participants from different institutions. The fest will feature competitions and activities that simulate contemporary business situations and encourage participants to apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges.
Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said,“BizVerse'26 reflects JKLU's commitment to practice-based and interdisciplinary learning. By bringing young minds together to solve business problems, experiment with new ideas and engage with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the fest will nurture the creativity, confidence and responsible leadership required in a rapidly changing world.”
The key attractions of BizVerse'26 include Case Cracker, the flagship case-analysis competition; Biz Quiz, a test of business knowledge and awareness; Meme Marketing, which blends creativity with brand communication; BizReel, a short-video competition centred on innovative storytelling; Prompt Battle, an AI-powered competition testing participants' prompting and problem-solving skills; and Biz Lab, where participants will develop and present creative business ideas.
With a total prize pool of ₹1,50,000, BizVerse'26 will recognise outstanding performances across its competitive events. Beyond competition, the fest seeks to create opportunities for networking, collaboration, peer learning and the exchange of innovative ideas.
With registrations for BIZVERSE'26 now open, the Institute of Management at JKLU anticipates strong participation from B-schools and universities nationwide, reaffirming JKLU's position as a hub for forward-looking management education.
Designed as an engaging platform for experiential learning and meaningful interaction, BizVerse'26 is expected to attract over 500 participants from different institutions. The fest will feature competitions and activities that simulate contemporary business situations and encourage participants to apply classroom knowledge to real-world challenges.
Speaking about the initiative, Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina, Vice Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said,“BizVerse'26 reflects JKLU's commitment to practice-based and interdisciplinary learning. By bringing young minds together to solve business problems, experiment with new ideas and engage with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the fest will nurture the creativity, confidence and responsible leadership required in a rapidly changing world.”
The key attractions of BizVerse'26 include Case Cracker, the flagship case-analysis competition; Biz Quiz, a test of business knowledge and awareness; Meme Marketing, which blends creativity with brand communication; BizReel, a short-video competition centred on innovative storytelling; Prompt Battle, an AI-powered competition testing participants' prompting and problem-solving skills; and Biz Lab, where participants will develop and present creative business ideas.
With a total prize pool of ₹1,50,000, BizVerse'26 will recognise outstanding performances across its competitive events. Beyond competition, the fest seeks to create opportunities for networking, collaboration, peer learning and the exchange of innovative ideas.
With registrations for BIZVERSE'26 now open, the Institute of Management at JKLU anticipates strong participation from B-schools and universities nationwide, reaffirming JKLU's position as a hub for forward-looking management education.
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