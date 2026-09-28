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Diksha Kadapa Organises Valedictory Ceremony To Celebrate Youth Skill Development
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kadapa, September 28, 2026: Dalmia Bharat Foundation (DBF), the CSR arm of Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, organised a valedictory ceremony for trainees of its DIKSHa (Dalmia Institute of Knowledge and Skill Harnessing) Centre in Kadapa, felicitating 57 students who successfully completed their respective skill development programmes. The graduating students included 27 students trained in General Duty Assistant (GDA) and 30 students trained in Customer Relationship Management (CRM). The certificates were presented in the presence of distinguished guests and senior officials, including Mr. Surendra Natha Reddy, Principal, Polytechnic College, Mr. Voleti Ram Kishan, Head-Mechanical, Mr. Somula Gopala Reddy, Head – HR; Mr. Suresh Reddy, Head – Mines and Mr. Vara Prasaad, Corporate Affairs. Since its inception, the DIKSHa Centre in Kadapa has trained over 624 youth, with 444 successfully placed across leading healthcare institutions, retail and service sector organisations, creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for rural youth.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arpan Dilipkumar Parekh, Unit Head, Kadapa, DCBL said, "At Dalmia Bharat, we believe that true transformation begins when individuals have the skills and opportunities to shape their own future. DIKSHa Kadapa is a step in that direction, providing young people with practical, industry-aligned training that can translate into meaningful career opportunities and greater economic independence. As we celebrate the achievements of these 57 students, we reaffirm our commitment to building stronger pathways from learning to livelihood and enabling rural youth to participate more confidently in India's evolving workforce."
Established in June 2023, DIKSHa-Kadapa facilitates skill training and employment for youth in three vital trades: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in IT Enabled Services, General Duty Assistant (GDA) in Health Care, and Assistant Electrician (AE) in Construction. The centre operates in alignment with the guidelines of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), accommodating 30 trainees per batch.
About Dalmia Bharat Foundation:
Dalmia Bharat Foundation focuses on building Sustainable Livelihoods and ensure Rural Development in its program areas. These programs combine in-depth, long-term plans and strategies along with medium and short-term initiatives and campaigns. Owing to the great differences across locations, DBF has adopted a flexible, multi-intervention approach that allows programs and people to grow together and sustain each other. The two focus areas have been derived from the felt needs of the community and issues material to the business.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arpan Dilipkumar Parekh, Unit Head, Kadapa, DCBL said, "At Dalmia Bharat, we believe that true transformation begins when individuals have the skills and opportunities to shape their own future. DIKSHa Kadapa is a step in that direction, providing young people with practical, industry-aligned training that can translate into meaningful career opportunities and greater economic independence. As we celebrate the achievements of these 57 students, we reaffirm our commitment to building stronger pathways from learning to livelihood and enabling rural youth to participate more confidently in India's evolving workforce."
Established in June 2023, DIKSHa-Kadapa facilitates skill training and employment for youth in three vital trades: Customer Relationship Management (CRM) in IT Enabled Services, General Duty Assistant (GDA) in Health Care, and Assistant Electrician (AE) in Construction. The centre operates in alignment with the guidelines of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), accommodating 30 trainees per batch.
About Dalmia Bharat Foundation:
Dalmia Bharat Foundation focuses on building Sustainable Livelihoods and ensure Rural Development in its program areas. These programs combine in-depth, long-term plans and strategies along with medium and short-term initiatives and campaigns. Owing to the great differences across locations, DBF has adopted a flexible, multi-intervention approach that allows programs and people to grow together and sustain each other. The two focus areas have been derived from the felt needs of the community and issues material to the business.
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