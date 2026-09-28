Rain Likely Across Most Parts Of KP Over Next 24 Hours

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Meteorological Department says most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to receive rain during the next 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mardan and Chitral during the past 24 hours.

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The report said Dera Ismail Khan received 22mm of rain, Peshawar 7mm, while Chitral recorded 1mm.

The Meteorological Department said Peshawar is expected to record a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 19°C during the next 24 hours.