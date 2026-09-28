Rain Likely Across Most Parts Of KP Over Next 24 Hours
According to the Meteorological Department, rain was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mardan and Chitral during the past 24 hours.
Also Read:From Hotel Worker to Cricket Hero: Bajaur's Sajjad Khan Hits Historic 153
The report said Dera Ismail Khan received 22mm of rain, Peshawar 7mm, while Chitral recorded 1mm.
The Meteorological Department said Peshawar is expected to record a maximum temperature of 25°C and a minimum of 19°C during the next 24 hours.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment