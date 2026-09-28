Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By Over 2,000 Over Past Day
Ukrainian forces have also destroyed 12,385 (+1) Russian tanks, 25,450 (+8) armored combat vehicles, 50,477 (+49) artillery systems, 2,165 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,679 (+2) air defense systems, 443 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 2,774 (+12) ground robotic systems, 537,228 (+1,382) operational-tactical drones, 5,118 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, 2 submarines, 154,735 (+490) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,763 (+7) units of special equipment.Read also: Partisans destroy UAV warehouse in Russia's Sverdlovsk region
The figures are being updated.
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