MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) InstaService Expands to All 50 States as Home Services Marketplace Surpasses 50,000 Customers Home services marketplace surpasses 50,000 customers and 8,000 service professionals while expanding AI-powered booking and property services nationwide.

September 28, 2026 1:37 AM EDT | Source: BrandingBuzz

Milpitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2026) - InstaService, a home services marketplace connecting customers with independent service professionals, has expanded its platform across all 50 U.S. states, marking a significant milestone in the company's nationwide growth.







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The expansion comes as InstaService surpasses 50,000 customers and 8,000 service professionals on its platform, with an average customer rating of 4.8. The company has also introduced new service offerings and technology features while reaching several significant business milestones in 2026, including a $2 million media-for-equity investment from MMC Capital and acceptance into the StartX Fall 2026 Full-Time Program.

InstaService Expands Across All 50 States in the US

InstaService provides customers with access to a broad range of home services through its mobile and web platforms. The marketplace covers everyday home maintenance, repairs, professional cleaning service​, installations, and other residential service needs.

With its availability now spanning all 50 states, customers across the U.S. can access InstaService based on the services available in their local market.

The platform is designed to support both straightforward service needs and larger or more customized projects. Customers can book eligible home services directly with upfront pricing, while projects that require more details can be submitted as quote requests and matched with service professionals.

This approach gives customers different ways to access home services depending on the type of work they need.

Growing Customer and Service Professional Network

The nationwide milestone follows significant growth in InstaService's marketplace.

The platform now serves more than 50,000 customers and has a network of 8,000+ service professionals across the United States. Customers have also given the platform an average rating of 4.8, reflecting the growing volume of activity taking place through the marketplace.

The network includes independent service professionals who can receive service requests and quote opportunities through InstaService. Customers can review available options and select the service that best fits their project.

The combination of a nationwide footprint and an expanding service network gives InstaService a broader marketplace for connecting customers with local home service expertise.

New Services for Property Managers

In addition to its core home service offerings, InstaService has introduced specialized services designed around the needs of property owners and real estate professionals.

New offerings include:

Vacation Rental Cleaning, supporting cleaning needs between guest stays and property turnovers. Realtor Pre-Listing Deep Cleaning, helping prepare properties before they are listed for sale. Realtor Open-House Refresh Cleaning, providing cleaning support ahead of showings and open houses.

These services complement the company's broader selection of home maintenance, repair, cleaning, and improvement services and give property managers another way to coordinate service needs through the marketplace.

Ask AI Helps Customers Understand Home Service Needs

InstaService has also expanded its customer experience with Ask AI, an AI-powered home service assistant

Homeowners do not always know the name of the service required when they encounter a problem. Ask AI allows customers to describe an issue using everyday language and receive guidance on what type of service may be appropriate.

Customers can use Ask AI to:

Identify the right service by describing a home problem. Understand a home issue without needing technical terminology. Describe projects more clearly using text, photos, or voice. Get guidance on the next step based on the issue they are experiencing. Move from identifying a problem to booking a service more efficiently.

Ask AI is designed to make the initial step of finding a home service easier, particularly when customers are unsure what kind of help they need.

Funding and StartX Milestones

InstaService's nationwide expansion follows a period of significant company activity in 2026.

In July 2026, InstaService secured a $2 million media-for-equity investment from MMC Capital. The capital marks an important milestone for the company as it continues its growth in the U.S. home services market.

The company was also accepted into the StartX Fall 2026 Full-Time Program, joining a selected group of companies participating in the Stanford-affiliated startup accelerator community.

Together with the company's customer and service network growth, these milestones mark an active period of development for InstaService.

"Reaching all 50 states is an important milestone, but our growth is about more than geographic expansion," said Venkatesh Ragala, Founder and CEO of InstaService. "Over the past year, we've expanded our services, grown our network, raised capital, and built a strong customer base. We are focused on building a home services marketplace that is easier to access, more convenient to use, and equipped to support homeowners and property managers at scale."

A Broader Approach to Home Services

The home services market includes a wide range of needs, from routine maintenance and cleaning to repairs, installations, and larger projects. InstaService brings these categories together through a single marketplace where customers can access different service options based on their needs.

The platform's combination of direct booking, quote-based services, AI assistance, and specialized property services reflects the different ways customers approach home maintenance and property operations.

For homeowners, the platform provides a way to move from identifying a need to finding an available service option. For property managers, specialized offerings provide additional support for recurring or time-sensitive property service requirements.

InstaService Reaches a New National Milestone

With its expansion to all 50 states and more than 50,000 customers on the platform, InstaService has reached a new stage of nationwide availability.

The company's growing network of more than 8,000 service professionals, 4.8 average customer rating, new property-focused services, and AI-powered features add to the marketplace's expanding range of capabilities.

The combination of nationwide availability and continued marketplace growth positions InstaService as an increasingly visible participant in the U.S. home services market.

About InstaService

InstaService

The platform offers both instant and quote-based services, along with AI-powered tools such as Ask AI to help customers understand home service needs and take the next step.

Media Contact

Venkatesh Ragala

Founder & CEO, InstaService

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InstaService

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Source: BrandingBuzz