Orosur Mining Inc. - Full Year 2026 Results
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
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|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
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| As at
May 31, 2026
$
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| As at
May 31, 2025
$
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|ASSETS
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|Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|9,954
|
|
|4,877
|
|Restricted cash
|-
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|12
|
|Accounts receivable and other assets
|578
|
|
|434
|
|Assets of Uruguay discontinued operations
|10
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|
|20
|
|Total current assets
|10,542
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|5,343
|
|Non-current assets
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|Accounts receivable and other assets
|773
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|-
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|Property and equipment
|660
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|
|288
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|Exploration and evaluation assets
|10,805
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|
|3,858
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|Total assets
|22,780
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|
|9,489
|
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
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|Current liabilities
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|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|722
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|
|623
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|Warrant liability
|2,045
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|
|1,706
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|Liabilities of Uruguay discontinued operations
|542
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|
|529
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|Total current liabilities
|3,309
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|
|2,858
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|Total liabilities
|3,309
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|
|2,858
|
|Deficit
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|
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|Share capital
|95,529
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|
|74,675
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|Share-based payments reserve
|11,513
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|
|10,931
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|Warrants
|16
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|
|436
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|Currency translation reserve
|(1,379
|)
|
|(2,159
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(83,208
|)
|
|(77,258
|)
|Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
|19,471
|
|
|6,625
|
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|
|
|6
|
|Total equity
|19,471
|
|
|6,631
|
|Total liabilities and equity
|22,780
|
|
|9,489
|
|Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
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|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
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|(Except common shares and per share amounts)
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|
| Year Ended
May 31, 2026
$
|
|
| Year Ended
May 31, 2025
$
|
|Corporate and administrative expenses
|(2,627
|)
|
|(2,615
|)
|Exploration and evaluation expenses
|(303
|)
|
|(246
|)
|Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
|-
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|(596
|)
|Share-based compensation
|(1,503
|)
|
|(407
|)
|Other income
|19
|
|
|54
|
|Interest expense
|(82
|)
|
|(15
|)
|Interest income
|236
|
|
|-
|
|(Loss) gain on revaluation of warrants
|(1,575
|)
|
|683
|
|Foreign exchange (loss) gain
|(88
|)
|
|227
|
|Net loss for the year from continuing operations
|(5,923
|)
|
|(2,915
|)
|Net (loss) Income from discontinued operations
|(27
|)
|
|12,851
|
|Net (loss) income for the year
|(5,950
|)
|
|9,936
|
|
|
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|Other comprehensive income (loss):
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|
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|Item which may be subsequently reclassified to income (loss):
|
|
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|Cumulative translation adjustment (net of tax of $nil) - (2025-$nil)
|780
|
|
|(351
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income for the year
|(5,170
|)
|
|9,585
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|Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share for
|
|
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|- continuing operations
|(0.02
|)
|
|(0.00
|)
|- discontinued operations
|0.05
|
|
|0.05
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
|367,463,275
|
|
|247,468,893
|
|Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
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|(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Year Ended
May 31,
2026
$
|
|
| Year Ended
May 31,
2025
$
|
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|Net (loss) income for the year
|(5,950
|)
|
|9,936
|
|Adjustments for
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|22
|
|
|22
|
|Share-based compensation
|1,503
|
|
|407
|
|Impairment of exploration and evaluation assets
|-
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|
|596
|
|Reversed royalty provision in Chile
|-
|
|
|(2,376
|)
|Extinguished liabilities and borrowings in Uruguay
|-
|
|
|(10,677
|)
|(loss) gain on revaluation of warrants
|1,575
|
|
|(683
|)
|Foreign exchange and other
|(94
|)
|
|(92
|)
|Changes in non-cash working capital items:
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|
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|Accounts receivable and other assets
|(18
|)
|
|(18
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(41
|)
|
|(41
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,743
|)
|
|(2,926
|)
|Investing activities
|
|
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|Purchase of property and equipment
|(394
|)
|
|-
|
|Exploration and evaluation expenditures
|(6,069
|)
|
|(967
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,463
|)
|
|(967
|)
|Financing activities
|
|
|
| Proceeds from issue of common shares, net of share issuance
cost
|13,090
|
|
|6,130
|
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|266
|
|
|14
|
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|1,917
|
|
|1,161
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|15,273
|
|
|7,305
|
|Net change in cash
|5,067
|
|
|3,412
|
|Net change in cash classified within assets of discontinued operations
|10
|
|
|137
|
|Cash, beginning of year
|4,877
|
|
|1,328
|
|Cash end of year
|9,954
|
|
|4,877
|
|Operating activities
|
|
|
|- continuing operations
|(3,734
|)
|
|(2,790
|)
|- discontinued operations
|(9
|)
|
|(136
|)
|Investing activities
|
|
|
|- continuing operations
|(6,463
|)
|
|(967
|)
|Financing activities
|
|
|
|- continuing operations
|15,274
|
|
|7,306
|
|- discontinued operations
|1
|
|
|1
|
|Supplemental information
|
|
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|Interest paid (received)
|(236
|)
|
|-
|
|Income taxes paid (recovered)
|-
|
|
|-
|
|Issuance of common shares in settlement of warrant liability
|1,236
|
|
|-
|
For further information, visit , follow on X @orosurm or please contact:
Orosur Mining Inc
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
...
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Broker
Jen Clarke / Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker / Guy McDougall
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050
Flagstaff Communications
Tim Thompson
Alison Allfrey
Fergus Mellon
... Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service ('RIS'), this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Orosur Mining Inc.
Orosur Mining Inc. (TSXV: OMI) (AIM: OMI) is a minerals explorer and developer operating in Colombia and Argentina.
Qualified Persons Statement
The information in this news release was compiled, reviewed, verified and approved by Mr. Brad George, BSc Hons (Geology and Geophysics), MBA, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), CEO of Orosur Mining Inc. and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Orosur Mining Inc. staff follow standard operating and quality assurance procedures to ensure that sampling techniques and sample results meet international reporting standards. Drill core is split in half over widths that vary between 0.3m and 2m, depending upon the geological domain. One half is kept on site in the Minera Anzá core storage facility in the case of the Anza Project, or on site in temporary racks in the case of the El Pantano Project, with the other sent for assay. Industry standard QAQC protocols are put in place with approximately 10% of total submitted samples being blanks, repeats or Certified Reference Materials (CRMs).
Samples for holes PEP-001 to PEP-011 were sent to the Medellin preparation facility of ALS Colombia Ltd, and then to the ISO 9001 certified ALS Chemex laboratory in Lima, Peru. Samples from PEP-012 and MAP-106 onwards are sent to Medellin laboratory of Actlabs for preparation and fire assay, with some samples then sent to the Canadian Actlabs facility for multi element assay. 30 gram nominal weight samples are then subject to fire assay and AAS analysis for gold with gravimetric re-finish for overlimit assays of >5 g/t. ICP-MS Ultra-Trace level multi-element four-acid digest analyses may also undertaken for such elements as silver, copper, lead and zinc, etc. Gold intersections are reported using a lower cut-off of 0.3g/t Au over 3m. Intersections are quoted as downhole thicknesses. True thicknesses are unknown.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Orosur Mining Inc.
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