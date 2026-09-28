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KWT Spider Launches Free SEO Audit, a Browser Based Tool That Scores Any Public Page and Ranks Fixes by Priority
(MENAFN- KWT Spider) NEW DELHI — September 28, 2026 — KWT Spider has launched Free SEO Audit, a browser based tool that scores any public web page and ranks the fixes it finds by priority. The tool is live at kwtspider.com/free-audit and requires no software installation.
A user can paste in the address of a page and get a report. The report starts with an overall score, then actions are listed in order, so the most important problems are listed first. Each finding contains the evidence extracted from the page and a plain English explanation on how to fix it. Preview This is how your title and description may show up in search results.
The audit checks eight areas: technical setup, on page elements, content, links, images, structured data, performance and readiness for AI generated search answers.
“People want to know what’s wrong with a single page before they commit to reviewing an entire site,” said a product lead at KWT Spider. "By displaying the evidence and ordering the fixes, they can choose which to change first.
Guests can do up to three audits from the same browser and network. Registered users can save reports, and have a monthly quota of page audits. A separate Pro workspace is used to crawl and monitor the entire site.
This follows the release of KWT Spider 3.0, which brought the desktop crawler to Windows, macOS and Linux.
About KWT Spider
KWT Spider is a web crawling and SEO software for marketers, developers and site owners. Including a desktop crawler for Windows, macOS and Linux.
For Media Inquiries –
KWT Spider Support Team
Email: ...
Website:
A user can paste in the address of a page and get a report. The report starts with an overall score, then actions are listed in order, so the most important problems are listed first. Each finding contains the evidence extracted from the page and a plain English explanation on how to fix it. Preview This is how your title and description may show up in search results.
The audit checks eight areas: technical setup, on page elements, content, links, images, structured data, performance and readiness for AI generated search answers.
“People want to know what’s wrong with a single page before they commit to reviewing an entire site,” said a product lead at KWT Spider. "By displaying the evidence and ordering the fixes, they can choose which to change first.
Guests can do up to three audits from the same browser and network. Registered users can save reports, and have a monthly quota of page audits. A separate Pro workspace is used to crawl and monitor the entire site.
This follows the release of KWT Spider 3.0, which brought the desktop crawler to Windows, macOS and Linux.
About KWT Spider
KWT Spider is a web crawling and SEO software for marketers, developers and site owners. Including a desktop crawler for Windows, macOS and Linux.
For Media Inquiries –
KWT Spider Support Team
Email: ...
Website:
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