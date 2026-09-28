Frodio Celebrates Its 2Nd Anniversary With 1,000 Free Wigs For Its Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Frodio is celebrating its second anniversary with“Frodio Loves You,” a community giveaway created to thank the people who have supported the brand throughout its first two years

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frodio is celebrating its second anniversary with “ Frodio Loves You,” a community giveaway created to thank the people who have supported the brand during its first two years.

Built around the message “Frodio listens. Frodio cares. Frodio gives back,” the campaign will award 1,000 free wigs to 1,000 eligible winners in the United States.

How to Enter

The official entry period runs from September 28 through October 4, 2026 on Frodio's official TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Participants may enter through:



TikTok: @frodio_official Instagram: @frodiohair

To receive a valid entry on a platform, participants must follow the corresponding official Frodio account and comment“1,000 Wigs. 1,000 Ways to Be You” on an official Frodio post and tag one friend.

A valid TikTok entry counts as one entry, while a valid Instagram entry counts as one entry. Participants who enter on both platforms may receive up to two entries, but each individual may receive only one final prize.

The campaign is open to eligible participants in the United States, and winners must provide a valid U.S. shipping address.

Entry Review and Winner Announcement

From October 5 through October 11, 2026, Frodio will review submitted entries and remove duplicate, automated, invalid, or otherwise ineligible submissions.

On October 12, 2026, Frodio will announce the selected Potential Winners and begin contacting them through the brand's official Instagram account.

Potential Winners must respond and provide the required verification and contact information by October 15, 2026. A selected participant will not become an official winner until the required response and verification are completed.

If a Potential Winner does not respond by the deadline, cannot be contacted, or does not meet the campaign requirements, the prize may be reassigned.

How Winners Redeem Their Free Wig

On October 16, 2026, verified Confirmed Winners will receive a redemption code.

Each Confirmed Winner may use the code to select one eligible wig at no cost from Frodio's designated Giveaway Collection. Available styles, colors, and variations are subject to inventory at the time of redemption.

All prizes must be redeemed by January 31, 2027. Winners who do not complete redemption by the deadline will forfeit their prize. Giveaway wigs are not eligible for return or exchange.

No Winner Fee

Frodio will never charge a fee to claim a giveaway prize. Winners will not be required to purchase another product, transfer money to a private account, or provide payment information through an unofficial profile.

Through #FrodioLovesYou, Frodio is celebrating two years of community support with 1,000 wigs and 1,000 thank-yous.

Contact Information

Email:...

Name: Lynna