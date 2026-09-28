Embedded Finance Revenue To Reach $617 Billion Globally By 2031, As B2B Revenue Surges 390%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategists Juniper Research forecasts that embedded finance revenue will reach $617 billion globally by 2031; up from $162.6 billion in 2026.

This 279% growth is being driven by increased access to eCommerce by consumers, regulatory standardisation supporting open finance, and high growth in the B2B segment. The report identified B2B as the fastest growing segment; increasing by 390% over the next five years, with rapid digitisation of B2B payments representing a significant opportunity.

Embedded finance is where platforms offer white-label, Application Programming Interface (API)-driven infrastructure that enables fintechs and non-financial platforms to embed payments, banking, lending, investment or insurance into their own platforms with minimal effort; giving users a seamless, branded financial experience.

An extract from the report, Embedded Finance Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Leaders Prioritising Vertical Specialisation

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for Embedded Finance Vendors. The five leading vendors identified are:

StripeAdyenPlaidMarqetaSoFi









Source: Juniper Research

Research Analyst Dr Manju Chhillar explains:“The leaders featured in our Competitor Leaderboard have demonstrated that vertical specialisation, rather than horizontal breadth, is what differentiates success in embedded finance. Stripe, Adyen, Plaid, Marqeta and SoFi have each developed purpose-built capabilities tailored to distinct verticals and use cases. It is this depth of expertise, not size alone, that gives fintechs and non-financial platforms the confidence to embed financial services successfully. Competitors must look to identify under-penetrated, niche verticals to gain ground in this highly competitive space.”

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the embedded finance market to date; providing insightful market analysis and forecasts of over 80,000 datapoints over a five-year period. In addition to a Competitor Leaderboard examining 26 leaders in the space, it includes detailed evaluation of future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing consulting, research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, identity & security, and emerging tech sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. .

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

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