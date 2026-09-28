OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

28 September 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares The Company announces that, for the period from 21 September 2026 to 25 September 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 191,897 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company's broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





21 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 0 0 0 0 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p 0.00p







22 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 991 1,052 183 119 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 520.00p 520.00p 518.50p 515.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 513.50p 513.50p 513.50p 514.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 514.96p 514.96p 514.90p 514.92p







23 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,992 16,007 2,557 1,971 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 514.00p 514.00p 514.00p 514.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 508.00p 508.00p 508.00p 508.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 509.10p 509.11p 509.10p 509.11p







24 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 35,770 36,838 6,619 4,466 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.00p 509.00p 509.00p 509.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 503.00p 503.00p 503.00p 503.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 505.30p 505.29p 505.27p 505.29p







25 September 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 29,678 31,156 5,675 3,823 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 510.50p 510.50p 511.00p 510.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p 504.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 506.57p 506.53p 506.55p 506.55p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 338,454,529 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 338,454,529.

In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment

2026.09.25_OSBG Buyback Fills