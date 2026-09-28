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Please find attached the DNO ASA Statement Regarding Final Offer for Capricorn Energy plc of 28 September 2026.

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DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the North Sea and the Middle East. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in Norway, the Kurdistan region of Iraq, the United Kingdom and Yemen. More information is available at

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

Statement Regarding Final Offer for Capricorn Energy plc