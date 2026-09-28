FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shawn McKinney MD, surgeon and paramedical tattoo practitioner, is set to appear on America's Best Doctors TV, where she will share insights on restoring confidence and addressing the emotional aspects of recovery after cancer, trauma, self-harm, or injury.America's Best Doctors is a cinematic docu-series showcasing leading medical professionals by capturing their personal and professional journeys, expertise, and impact on patient care. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features top doctors and healthcare experts whose stories can be viewed on the show's website.In her episode, McKinney will explore why restoration can remain an important part of recovery even after initial treatment. She breaks down how a surgeon's perspective can inform an artistic approach while building trust with patients.Viewers will walk away with insights into the value of a multifaceted career and the importance of not limiting professional possibilitiesShawn's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Dr. Shawn McKinney

America's Best Doctors TV

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Dr. Shawn McKinney to Appear on America's Best Doctors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV September 28, 2026, 05:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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