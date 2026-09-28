MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Flow: The Costa Rican AI Transforming How Doctors Stay Updated with Scientific Research appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Staying current with modern medical science is an overwhelming challenge. Every single day, thousands of clinical trials, journal papers, and treatment guidelines are published worldwide. For a practicing physician to read every relevant update in their field, they would need to devote more than 20 hours a day purely to reading.

To solve this critical information bottleneck, developers in Costa Rica created Flow -an artificial intelligence platform designed to scan global scientific literature and deliver customized, high-impact medical digests directly to doctors based on their specific specialties.

How Flow Solves Medical Information Overload

Flow functions as an intelligent research assistant tailored to healthcare professionals. Developed by Costa Rican innovator Roberto Echeverría, the tool continuously scans databases like PubMed to pull, summarize, and prioritize freshly published studies.

Rather than flooding doctors with raw data, Flow learns each physician's clinical focus-such as pediatric infectious diseases, oncology, or benign prostate pathology-and filters information according to their actual patient needs.

Key Benefits for Healthcare Professionals HOW FLOW ASSISTS DOCTORS┌─────────────────────────┐ ┌─────────────────────────┐│ Global PubMed Databases │ ──> │ Flow AI Filtering │└─────────────────────────┘ └─────────────────────────┘┌─────────────────────────┐│ Specialty-Tailored Summaries││ Time Savings (Hours/Wk) ││ Automated Citations │└─────────────────────────┘1. Massive Time Savings

For busy clinicians, time is the rarest resource. Dr. Mario González, a practicing urologist using the tool, emphasizes how Flow changes his weekly routine:



Real-time updates:“I start the week already updated. If a breakthrough therapy comes out on Friday, I know about it by Monday instead of waiting months to hear it at a conference.” Direct access: Eliminates hours spent manually searching literature databases.

2. Rapid Literature Citation & Research Assistance

Flow isn't just for daily reading; it streamlines formal academic research. Doctors can input parameters like:“I am writing a paper on antibiotic resistance and need 50 recent peer-reviewed references.” Flow searches, compiles, and presents curated citations in seconds for team review.

3. Synthesizing Complex International Guidelines

Dr. María Luisa Ávila, former Minister of Health in Costa Rica and Head of Infectious Diseases at the National Children's Hospital, notes that keeping up with multi-country guidelines is essential-especially when tackling fast-evolving crises like bacterial antibiotic resistance. Flow aggregates global data from the UK, Japan, and the US into unified summaries.

Beyond the Clinic: AI for Doctor Comparison

In addition to the physician-facing tool, Echeverría's team developed a public-facing AI agent aimed at helping patients make informed decisions when choosing specialists.



Patient-Centric Matching: Patients input their core preferences-such as a surgeon's hospital affiliation or patient empathy ratings.

Public Data Aggregation: The AI collects and organizes existing, public information about local doctors. Objective Analysis: The tool presents structured comparisons without making subjective recommendations, respecting the critical nature of medical choices.

While born in Costa Rica, Flow is already being tested and adopted by physicians across Latin America. By leveraging generative AI to bridge the gapRegional Impact and the Future of Flow

between scientific publication and bedside patient care, Central American innovators are demonstrating how specialized AI tools can elevate public health systems worldwide.

Key Takeaway for Medical Professionals

Tools like Flow are not designed to replace clinical judgment-as Dr. Ávila notes, patient context always comes first. However, by turning a 20-hour daily reading load into a digestible, automated digest, AI allows doctors to spend less time digging through papers and more time saving lives.

The post Flow: The Costa Rican AI Transforming How Doctors Stay Updated with Scientific Research appeared first on The Costa Rica News.