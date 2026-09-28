S S Rajamouli Discloses The Quality He Most Admires In His Son S S Karthikeya As A Businessman!

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 28 (IANS) Ace director S S Rajamouli has now disclosed the quality he admires most in his son, S S Karthikeya, who has now produced director Shashank Yeleti's eagerly awaited fantasy entertainer, 'Don't Trouble the Trouble', featuring actors Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar in the lead.

Participating in the pre-release event of the film, which was held in Chennai, Rajamouli was asked about the tips he gave his son, producer S S Karthikeya, while producing the film.

Responding to the question, Rajamouli said he never gave any tips as such but that there was a particular quality of his son which he really admired.

"The first thing I like about Karthikeya is his clarity of thought. As a businessman, the thing I really admire about him is when a rupee of business is happening, he thinks about his 50 paise as much as he thinks about the 50 paise of the other person. He really values the money of the other person as much as he values about his money. That is one thing I really admire about my son," Rajamouli disclosed.

For the unaware, acclaimed producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni have joined hands with SS Karthikeya to produce the exciting, content-rich film that is being presented by none other than ace director S S Rajamouli.

The film, which is a fantasy entertainer, has three legends of the Indian film industry -- Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Balakrishna-- lending their voices for a voiceover in the film's Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu trailers respectively.

The film, which has been written and directed by Shashank Yeleti, has been co-written by Hamza Ali. It has music by Kaala Bhairava and cinematography by Australian cinematographer Brad Francis. Editing for the film is by Praveen Anthony.

'Don't Trouble The Trouble' is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 2 this year.