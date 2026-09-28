Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan's 'Unfit' Body Comment Leaves Everyone Talking, Monster Look Loading?

While Salman Khan's shirtless appearance in last week's Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode might have gained a lot of attention, the superstar says that his fans may have taken him the wrong way. In the latest episode of the show, Salman brought back to memory the viral moment, where he clarified that he had deliberately removed his shirt despite not being fit enough.

Instead of showcasing his perfect body, the actor revealed that he had wanted people to know that he was not in his perfect shape.

Salman Khan Shares That He Was Not Flexing in Bigg Boss 20

In conversation with the housemates in the show, Salman clarified that he doesn't have the six pack abs that can be seen in some of his characters.

Salman Khan added that when he took off his shirt in the show, he actually wanted people to know that he hadn't achieved his goal yet. Moreover, the actor was also amused by the fact that people loved to watch his body despite him knowing that he is "unfit".

Salman clearly shared that he did not wait till he became fit before he showed his body in television.

Why Salman Has 1-2 Months To Train His Body

The star further talked about how he needs to train his body within one-two months. He also said that the process is ongoing.

It has now become evident that Salman has to work a lot towards his physique since the upcoming movie is going to be an action-packed one and is being called Monster.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film will be released in 2027 Eid, which will make it Salman's debut with producer Dil Raju in a multilingual film.

Salman Khan & Nayanthara's First Film Together

Moreover, the upcoming film Monster is one big talk itself. The lead actress of the movie will be Nayanthara while Salman will be the male protagonist of the movie.

No official details about their roles and the plot of the film have been disclosed as of now.

However, at this point in time, Salman's confession in Bigg Boss 20 has brought about even more curiosity regarding the movie, particularly his declaration that the physique he showed on television is just but a mere work-in-progress for him.