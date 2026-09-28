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Toyota Launches All-New bZ4X Touring in the Middle East, an Adventure-Ready BEV for Every Journey
(MENAFN- Bidaya Marketing Communications) The bZ4X Touring, Toyota’s first battery electric vehicle (BEV) in the Middle East, makes its way to markets across the region. The crossover SUV will take drivers and passengers far and wide, across open roads and into the great outdoors, and back again. It balances accessibility and lifestyle appeal with Toyota’s desire to make BEVs a natural choice for more customers in the region than ever before.
Drive power performance, superior cargo capacity and ample cruising range are just a few of the things the new bZ4X Touring has to offer. Throughout its development, Toyota drew from extensive customer feedback on the original bZ4X to create a vehicle that speaks to a diverse group of customers who are truly “Eager for Adventure” and believe in the power of mobility to create lasting memories.
The introduction of the bZ4X Touring in the Middle East also marks an important milestone in Toyota’s regional electrification efforts. As the company continues to advance its multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality, the new model expands the range of electrified options available to customers while maintaining Toyota’s longstanding focus on quality, durability and reliability.
Masaya Uchiyama, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The BEV market is undergoing rapid change, and so too are customer preferences and BEVs themselves. The usual style of development at Toyota is to simply implement whatever features were decided during planning. However, we learned from our experiences with the current bZ4X model that this approach makes it impossible to keep up with market and customer expectations. If we need to work while constantly paying attention to what is happening around the world, then we must also continue to develop additional features, change course and maintain quality. Our challenge is to manufacture a vehicle that will make it easier for Toyota customers to begin their BEV lives.”
Uchiyama added, “The most important thing for us is to empathize with customers' opinions on BEVs. This is not the type of vehicle where our work is done once we have made the sale. As promising decarbonization options expand, we will work with our customers to continue to enhance the vehicle. As we develop the vehicle with our customers, we ourselves will continue to grow and support a more diverse range of customer lifestyles. I believe this is what will help us in "producing happiness for all" as part of the Toyota Philosophy. Let us all do our best to make the bZ4X series a promising option that brings happiness to our customers.”
Built on the dedicated e-TNGA platform, jointly developed with Subaru, the bZ4X Touring benefits from an architecture specifically designed for BEVs. This platform enables optimal battery placement and a low center of gravity, contributing to improved stability, comfort and driving performance.
The bZ4X Touring is equipped with a dual-motor 4WD system whose high-output front and rear eAxles deliver a maximum system output of 280 kW. Paired with a 74.69 kWh lithium-ion battery, the system achieves 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.5 seconds. This, coupled with silicon carbide semiconductors in the eAxles for reduced energy loss and a new 4WD control system for optimal force distribution, translates into a quieter, more efficient driving experience that outperforms standard gasoline-powered vehicles across a range of situations.
While in NEDC mode, the bZ4X Touring delivers a driving range of up to 611 km for confident long-distance travel and achieves an electric power consumption rate of 130Wh/km, demonstrating efficient performance across urban, suburban and highway driving conditions.
The vehicle’s Drive Mode Select includes X-MODE, developed by Subaru to enhance capability across a range of low-traction and uneven surfaces. With three selectable sub-modes, X-MODE optimizes drive force and braking to support stability on challenging terrain, including muddy tracks and steep inclines. By leveraging motor drive characteristics, it can sustain low speeds without requiring accelerator or brake input. Features such as Downhill Assist Control help regulate speed on descents, allowing the driver to focus on steering. In addition, ECO mode helps improve driving range by moderating power output, while NORMAL mode delivers stable and balanced performance for daily driving.
Stylish in the city and capable in the outdoors, the bZ4X Touring makes a clear and confident statement wherever it goes. Its exterior combines sleek body lines with a host of practical design features. At the front, Toyota’s signature hammerhead styling is paired with full LED lighting for a high-tech, almost futuristic appearance. Along the side, wide black over-fenders add to the vehicle’s strong and assertive stance.
Around the rear, the bZ4X Touring reveals a design that emphasizes width and presence, brought to life by a full-width LED rear combination lamp extending across the tailgate to form a distinctive single-line light signature. This integrated system includes tail, stop, turn, reverse and rear fog functions. Functional elements such as bridge-type roof rails support the transport of longer or bulkier items, while aerodynamic performance is optimized through a large roof spoiler, rear side spoilers and a carefully shaped lower rear bumper to reduce drag.
The interior of the bZ4X Touring combines a simple, open design with a low-profile horizontal instrument panel for maximum visibility and a spacious, airy feel. Generous legroom and cabin width ensure comfort for all occupants, while a flexible cargo area of over 600L and multiple storage hooks make lengthier, luggage and equipment-heavy excursions possible with just one vehicle.
The bZ4X Touring’s advanced digital ecosystem centers around a 14-inch standalone display that integrates navigation, climate control, audio and vehicle functions for intuitive operation. A tray-style center console streamlines access to key controls, while wireless charging for two devices and seamless smartphone integration support uninterrupted connectivity. Additionally, customers may add a premium JBL sound system with nine speakers, allowing for a truly immersive on-road entertainment experience.
Safety is a prerequisite for any modern adventure, and the bZ4X Touring is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistance features meant to deliver a more controlled and reassuring experience for all onboard. Toyota Safety Sense comes with advanced technologies such as Pre-Collision Braking and Proactive Driving Assist, which provide deceleration and steering support in response to preceding vehicles and road curvature. Building on this, Toyota Teammate features, including Advanced Drive, support smoother operation in traffic congestion, while Advanced Park with remote function enables safe and precise parking.
Adventure-ready in any setting, the bZ4X Touring is offered in six bold exterior colors: Crystal White Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Ice Silver Metallic.
Inside, refined finishes such as black wood grain trim and interior color options in Black and Light Gray blend practicality with a premium, outdoor-oriented character. Aluminum wheels further define the vehicle’s stance, with black-painted 20-inch wheels offering a more rugged appearance.
-Ends-
Drive power performance, superior cargo capacity and ample cruising range are just a few of the things the new bZ4X Touring has to offer. Throughout its development, Toyota drew from extensive customer feedback on the original bZ4X to create a vehicle that speaks to a diverse group of customers who are truly “Eager for Adventure” and believe in the power of mobility to create lasting memories.
The introduction of the bZ4X Touring in the Middle East also marks an important milestone in Toyota’s regional electrification efforts. As the company continues to advance its multi-pathway approach toward carbon neutrality, the new model expands the range of electrified options available to customers while maintaining Toyota’s longstanding focus on quality, durability and reliability.
Masaya Uchiyama, Chief Engineer at Toyota Motor Corporation, said, “The BEV market is undergoing rapid change, and so too are customer preferences and BEVs themselves. The usual style of development at Toyota is to simply implement whatever features were decided during planning. However, we learned from our experiences with the current bZ4X model that this approach makes it impossible to keep up with market and customer expectations. If we need to work while constantly paying attention to what is happening around the world, then we must also continue to develop additional features, change course and maintain quality. Our challenge is to manufacture a vehicle that will make it easier for Toyota customers to begin their BEV lives.”
Uchiyama added, “The most important thing for us is to empathize with customers' opinions on BEVs. This is not the type of vehicle where our work is done once we have made the sale. As promising decarbonization options expand, we will work with our customers to continue to enhance the vehicle. As we develop the vehicle with our customers, we ourselves will continue to grow and support a more diverse range of customer lifestyles. I believe this is what will help us in "producing happiness for all" as part of the Toyota Philosophy. Let us all do our best to make the bZ4X series a promising option that brings happiness to our customers.”
Built on the dedicated e-TNGA platform, jointly developed with Subaru, the bZ4X Touring benefits from an architecture specifically designed for BEVs. This platform enables optimal battery placement and a low center of gravity, contributing to improved stability, comfort and driving performance.
The bZ4X Touring is equipped with a dual-motor 4WD system whose high-output front and rear eAxles deliver a maximum system output of 280 kW. Paired with a 74.69 kWh lithium-ion battery, the system achieves 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 4.5 seconds. This, coupled with silicon carbide semiconductors in the eAxles for reduced energy loss and a new 4WD control system for optimal force distribution, translates into a quieter, more efficient driving experience that outperforms standard gasoline-powered vehicles across a range of situations.
While in NEDC mode, the bZ4X Touring delivers a driving range of up to 611 km for confident long-distance travel and achieves an electric power consumption rate of 130Wh/km, demonstrating efficient performance across urban, suburban and highway driving conditions.
The vehicle’s Drive Mode Select includes X-MODE, developed by Subaru to enhance capability across a range of low-traction and uneven surfaces. With three selectable sub-modes, X-MODE optimizes drive force and braking to support stability on challenging terrain, including muddy tracks and steep inclines. By leveraging motor drive characteristics, it can sustain low speeds without requiring accelerator or brake input. Features such as Downhill Assist Control help regulate speed on descents, allowing the driver to focus on steering. In addition, ECO mode helps improve driving range by moderating power output, while NORMAL mode delivers stable and balanced performance for daily driving.
Stylish in the city and capable in the outdoors, the bZ4X Touring makes a clear and confident statement wherever it goes. Its exterior combines sleek body lines with a host of practical design features. At the front, Toyota’s signature hammerhead styling is paired with full LED lighting for a high-tech, almost futuristic appearance. Along the side, wide black over-fenders add to the vehicle’s strong and assertive stance.
Around the rear, the bZ4X Touring reveals a design that emphasizes width and presence, brought to life by a full-width LED rear combination lamp extending across the tailgate to form a distinctive single-line light signature. This integrated system includes tail, stop, turn, reverse and rear fog functions. Functional elements such as bridge-type roof rails support the transport of longer or bulkier items, while aerodynamic performance is optimized through a large roof spoiler, rear side spoilers and a carefully shaped lower rear bumper to reduce drag.
The interior of the bZ4X Touring combines a simple, open design with a low-profile horizontal instrument panel for maximum visibility and a spacious, airy feel. Generous legroom and cabin width ensure comfort for all occupants, while a flexible cargo area of over 600L and multiple storage hooks make lengthier, luggage and equipment-heavy excursions possible with just one vehicle.
The bZ4X Touring’s advanced digital ecosystem centers around a 14-inch standalone display that integrates navigation, climate control, audio and vehicle functions for intuitive operation. A tray-style center console streamlines access to key controls, while wireless charging for two devices and seamless smartphone integration support uninterrupted connectivity. Additionally, customers may add a premium JBL sound system with nine speakers, allowing for a truly immersive on-road entertainment experience.
Safety is a prerequisite for any modern adventure, and the bZ4X Touring is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistance features meant to deliver a more controlled and reassuring experience for all onboard. Toyota Safety Sense comes with advanced technologies such as Pre-Collision Braking and Proactive Driving Assist, which provide deceleration and steering support in response to preceding vehicles and road curvature. Building on this, Toyota Teammate features, including Advanced Drive, support smoother operation in traffic congestion, while Advanced Park with remote function enables safe and precise parking.
Adventure-ready in any setting, the bZ4X Touring is offered in six bold exterior colors: Crystal White Pearl, Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Gray Metallic, Sapphire Blue Pearl, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Ice Silver Metallic.
Inside, refined finishes such as black wood grain trim and interior color options in Black and Light Gray blend practicality with a premium, outdoor-oriented character. Aluminum wheels further define the vehicle’s stance, with black-painted 20-inch wheels offering a more rugged appearance.
-Ends-
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