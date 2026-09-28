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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem as Baku celebrates a decade of racing
(MENAFN- Total Communications)
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem as Baku celebrates a decade of racing
Discussions highlight Azerbaijan’s established place on the international motorsport calendar and opportunities for further collaboration with the FIA
Dubai, UAE, 27th September 2026: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), met with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku to discuss shared priorities across motorsport and mobility.
The meeting took place during yesterday’s Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku celebrated a decade of racing on its iconic streets. providing an opportunity to discuss Azerbaijan’s continued development as a major international sporting destination, its established position within global motorsport, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the country and the FIA.
Azerbaijan has become an important destination on the international sporting calendar, with Baku providing one of Formula 1’s most distinctive city-centre settings and attracting fans and visitors from around the world.
The Presidents also discussed the wider role of mobility in supporting economic growth and connectivity, as well as the importance of road safety and sustainable transport as Azerbaijan continues to invest in its infrastructure and international connectivity.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “It was a pleasure to meet with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and discuss our shared ambitions for the continued development of motorsport and mobility in Azerbaijan.
“The success of Formula 1 in Baku demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term commitment, strong organisation and a clear vision for the role that major sporting events can play in bringing people together and showcasing a country to the world. My congratulations on a fantastic ten years of racing and I look forward to many more.
“Our discussions also extended beyond motorsport. As the global federation for mobility organisations, the FIA is committed to working with governments and our Member Clubs such as the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation to make mobility safer, more accessible and more sustainable. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners in Azerbaijan across these important areas.”
President Ben Sulayem’s visit came as the FIA continues to strengthen its engagement across the region through its global network of Member Clubs and partners, including the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and its President Anar Alakbarov.
The FIA has placed significant emphasis on growing motorsport participation and strengthening the pathway from grassroots competition to the highest levels of the sport, while using its global mobility network to advance road safety, sustainable mobility and accessibility.
Azerbaijan’s position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, alongside continued investment in transport and infrastructure, provides opportunities for further collaboration across both pillars of the FIA’s work.
The meeting formed part of President Ben Sulayem’s programme in Azerbaijan, bringing together government, motorsport and mobility stakeholders to discuss opportunities to further develop the FIA’s activities in the country and wider region.
ENDS
About the FIA
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.
Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev meets FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem as Baku celebrates a decade of racing
Discussions highlight Azerbaijan’s established place on the international motorsport calendar and opportunities for further collaboration with the FIA
Dubai, UAE, 27th September 2026: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), met with His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in Baku to discuss shared priorities across motorsport and mobility.
The meeting took place during yesterday’s Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Baku celebrated a decade of racing on its iconic streets. providing an opportunity to discuss Azerbaijan’s continued development as a major international sporting destination, its established position within global motorsport, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the country and the FIA.
Azerbaijan has become an important destination on the international sporting calendar, with Baku providing one of Formula 1’s most distinctive city-centre settings and attracting fans and visitors from around the world.
The Presidents also discussed the wider role of mobility in supporting economic growth and connectivity, as well as the importance of road safety and sustainable transport as Azerbaijan continues to invest in its infrastructure and international connectivity.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “It was a pleasure to meet with His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev and discuss our shared ambitions for the continued development of motorsport and mobility in Azerbaijan.
“The success of Formula 1 in Baku demonstrates what can be achieved through long-term commitment, strong organisation and a clear vision for the role that major sporting events can play in bringing people together and showcasing a country to the world. My congratulations on a fantastic ten years of racing and I look forward to many more.
“Our discussions also extended beyond motorsport. As the global federation for mobility organisations, the FIA is committed to working with governments and our Member Clubs such as the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation to make mobility safer, more accessible and more sustainable. I look forward to continuing our collaboration with our partners in Azerbaijan across these important areas.”
President Ben Sulayem’s visit came as the FIA continues to strengthen its engagement across the region through its global network of Member Clubs and partners, including the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation and its President Anar Alakbarov.
The FIA has placed significant emphasis on growing motorsport participation and strengthening the pathway from grassroots competition to the highest levels of the sport, while using its global mobility network to advance road safety, sustainable mobility and accessibility.
Azerbaijan’s position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, alongside continued investment in transport and infrastructure, provides opportunities for further collaboration across both pillars of the FIA’s work.
The meeting formed part of President Ben Sulayem’s programme in Azerbaijan, bringing together government, motorsport and mobility stakeholders to discuss opportunities to further develop the FIA’s activities in the country and wider region.
ENDS
About the FIA
The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.
Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 246 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including seven FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.
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