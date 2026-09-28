Siris To Acquire 19.1% Stake In Agfa-Gevaert

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Investment to Build on Partnership Established Through Agreement to Combine Agfa's Digital Printing Solutions Business with Siris Portfolio Company EFI

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siris Capital Group (together with its affiliates,“Siris”), a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in mission-critical services businesses, today announced a strategic investment in Agfa-Gevaert NV (“Agfa”) (Euronext Brussels: AGFB), under which Siris has agreed to acquire a 19.1% ownership stake in the company from Active Ownership. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The investment follows the previously announced agreement to combine Agfa's Digital Printing Solutions business ("Agfa DPS") with Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ("EFI"), a Siris portfolio company, creating a global, full-service industrial inkjet company in which Siris will hold a 60% interest and Agfa 40%. Together, the two transactions establish a strategic relationship spanning both the combined inkjet business and Agfa's broader platform.

Through the investment, Siris will deepen its exposure to the combined EFI-Agfa DPS business while also gaining broader exposure to Agfa's HealthCare IT business, which is accelerating its shift to cloud and SaaS delivery with double-digit recurring revenue growth targets and three Best in KLAS 2026 awards.

“Agfa is a company with nearly 160 years of history, differentiated technical expertise and leading positions across attractive end markets,” said Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris.“Through our work with the Agfa team on the EFI-Agfa DPS combination, we have gained an even deeper appreciation for the strength of the business, the quality of its people and the significant opportunities ahead. We are excited to deepen our relationship with Agfa and to serve as a constructive shareholder as the company continues to invest in its growth businesses and build on the transformation underway across the company.”

The investment is conditioned on the completion of the EFI-Agfa DPS combination and is expected to close concurrently with it, subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Evercore served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Siris on the transaction.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in services businesses that enable transformative technologies to scale. The firm invests in companies that support the underlying infrastructure for these technologies and help enterprises integrate them into critical operational workflows. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Siris has deployed more than $9 billion of equity capital since inception.

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of €1.1 billion.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the proposed combination of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (“EFI”) and Agfa-Gevaert's Digital Printing Solutions business (“Agfa DPS”), the anticipated timing of completion of the transaction, including the expectation that it will close by the end of 2026, expected synergies and other benefits of the transaction, and the future operations, business prospects, financial performance and performance of the combined company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“will,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“potential” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the completion of customary employee information and consultation processes; the satisfaction of other closing conditions; the possibility that the transaction may be delayed or not completed on the anticipated terms or timeline; the ability of EFI, Agfa-Gevaert and Siris to realize the anticipated benefits and synergies; risks associated with integrating the businesses, technologies, operations, employees, systems and customer and supplier relationships of EFI and Agfa DPS; business disruption and the retention of key personnel; and changes in market conditions, customer demand, competition, economic conditions or other factors affecting the industrial inkjet industry and the combined company.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are not guarantees of future performance. Neither EFI, Agfa-Gevaert nor Siris, nor, following completion of the transaction, the combined company, undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.