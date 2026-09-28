September 28, 2026 – 7.45 AM CET

Regulated information – Contains inside information

Siris to acquire Active Ownership's 19.1% stake in Agfa-Gevaert NV

Mortsel, Belgium – September 28, 2026 – 7.45 a.m. CET



Agfa-Gevaert NV today announced that Siris Capital Group (together with its affiliates,“Siris”) has signed a strategic investment in Agfa-Gevaert NV, to acquire a 19.1% stake currently held by Active Ownership. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is subject to the closing of the previously announced agreement to combine Agfa's Digital Printing Solutions business ("Agfa DPS") with Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ("EFI"), a Siris portfolio company, which in turn is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Siris, said:“Agfa is a company with nearly 160 years of history, differentiated technical expertise and leading positions across attractive end markets. Through our work with the Agfa team on the EFI-Agfa DPS combination, we have gained an even deeper appreciation for the strength of the business, the quality of its people and the significant opportunities ahead. We are excited to deepen our partnership with Agfa and to serve as a constructive shareholder as the company continues to invest in its growth businesses and build on the transformation underway across the company.”

About Agfa-Gevaert

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology, with nearly 160 years of experience. Agfa develops, manufactures and markets analog and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for the printing industry, for the green hydrogen industry and for specific industrial applications. In 2025, the Group realized a turnover of 1,086 million euro.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm focused on control investments in services businesses that enable transformative technologies to scale. The firm invests in companies that support the underlying infrastructure for these technologies and help enterprises integrate them into critical operational workflows. Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Siris has deployed more than $9 billion of equity capital since inception.

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

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