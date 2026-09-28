Tim Laros of ABC 360® Opens Pre-Orders October 6 After Last Production Run Sells Out Early

Tim and Dana Laros shot new campaign images at Santa Monica Proper Hotel ahead of the release

"We planned for that run to last a lot longer than it did," said Tim Laros, Co-Founder and CEO

To mark the release, Tim and Dana Laros spent a day at Santa Monica Proper Hotel

Tim Laros, Co-Founder and CEO.

Tim laros just announced pre-orders for its next production run on October 6, 2026. The move follows a previous run that sold out well ahead of schedule. Co-founders Tim and Dana Laros shot new campaign images at Santa Monica Proper Hotel ahead of the release.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ABC 360 ®, the Huntington Beach company behind the“A meal, In a bar", just announced pre-orders for its next production run on October 6, 2026. The move follows a previous run that sold out well ahead of schedule, leaving many repeat customers and retail partners waiting on restock.

"We planned for that run to last a lot longer than it did," said Tim Laros, Co-Founder and CEO. "People kept reordering, stores kept asking for more, and we ran out. Pre-orders are the fairest way we can think of to make sure the people who've been asking get their bars first."

To mark the release, Tim and Dana Laros spent a day at Santa Monica Proper Hotel shooting new photography for the brand. The images will be used across the ABC 360® website, social channels, and retail materials starting with the pre-order launch.

"We wanted pictures that look like how people actually use these bars. In a bag on the way out the door, at the beach, between meetings," said Dana Laros, Co-Founder and CFO. "The Proper had the light and the calm feel we were after, and it's close to home for us."

ABC 360® launched in May 2025 after more than five years of development. The bars are made with a blend of marine collagen, fava bean, and brown rice protein, sweetened with honey, and contain no seed oils, artificial ingredients, dyes, or preservatives. The brand won a 2025 Dieline Award and was mentioned in The New York Times in February 2026.

The bars come in four flavors: Blueberry Almond, Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Choco, and Toasted S'mores. ABC 360® is sold in more than 40 specialty retail stores across Southern California, including Earthbar, Irvine Ranch Market, Organic Roots and Pacific Ranch Market, as well as on Amazon and at abc360bar.

Pre-orders ship starting October 6, 2026 available at abc360bar.

About ABC 360®

ABC 360® is a Huntington Beach, California food company founded by Tim and Dana Laros. Its bars are built around whole-food ingredients and a complete protein blend, made in an SQF-certified facility, and designed for people who want real nutrition that travels. Learn more at abc360bar.

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Tim Laros of ABC 360® Opens Pre-Orders October 6 After Last Production Run Sells Out Early News Provided By American Data Company September 28, 2026, 05:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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