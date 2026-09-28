Fake Drug Case: Prashanth Ranjan Babu Arrested At B'luru Airport

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 28 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the fake drug manufacturing case arrested prime accused Prashanth Ranjan Babu at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday, after he returned to India from Azerbaijan.

According to police, Prashanth had allegedly fled to Azerbaijan following the exposure of the fake medicine network and was traced there by the investigating team. Following pressure from the SIT, he returned to India and was taken into custody upon his arrival at the airport early Monday.

The SIT will produce him before the jurisdictional court later in the day and is expected to seek his custody for further questioning.

The investigators are probing the extent of the fake medicine network, the locations where the alleged manufacturing and distribution activities were carried out, and how long the racket had been operating.

The questioning of Prashanth is expected to provide further details about the network and the involvement of others in the alleged fake drug manufacturing and distribution racket.

It can be noted that a major fake medicine scam centred around Bengaluru involved the seizure of counterfeit, expired, and relabeled life-saving, ICU, and cancer drugs valued at over Rs 5 crore. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested a local pharmacy owner and found that the illicit network supplied compromised drugs to over 90 hospitals and clinics.

Later, SIT conducted raids which expanded across multiple locations in Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled 16 drug licenses and suspended eight others belonging to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors tied to the scam.

Among the suspended licences was the Pfizer C&F (Carrying and Forwarding) Depot. Karnataka Health Minister U.T. Khader stated that the agency failed to cooperate with investigators or provide the reference standards needed to lab-test the chemical components of the seized fake medications.

As counterfeit cancer and critical care drugs were distributed, the Health Department is actively trying to track down affected patients to evaluate their health status.

The Health Department has strongly urged the public to check labels carefully for suspicious packaging and report any non-scanning QR codes directly to Drug Enforcement authorities.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Drugs Control Department arrested the pharmacy owner, Veeresh Kumar Jain of Krupa Healthcare in Bengaluru and seized spurious medicines worth over Rs 5 crore.