Bigg Boss 20: Isha Rikhi Evicted Kanika Mann Breaks Down After Emotional Goodbye Entertainment

Isha Rikhi's Bigg Boss 20 journey has come to an end after she received fewer votes from viewers. Salman Khan announced her eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar, leaving the housemates emotional. Kanika Mann broke down after Isha's exit, while Salman praised Isha for maintaining her dignity throughout the show. 00:00 - Isha Rikhi Evicted From Bigg Boss 20 01:05 - Kanika Mann Breaks Down After Isha's Exit 02:10 - Salman Khan Praises Isha's Grace & Dignity

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