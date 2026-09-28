ASTS Stock Eyes Best Month Since May: New German Filing Puts 344-Satellite Bluebird Plan In Focus



The German filing is separate from AST's U.S. authorization for up to 248 satellites.

AST and Vodafone jointly own SatCo, a European satellite-service venture planning an operations center in Germany. AST has not announced a shipment or launch date for BlueBirds 14-16.

A new German filing has brought AST SpaceMobile's (ASTS) proposed 344-satellite BlueBird network into focus as the stock heads toward its strongest month since May and investors await a launch date for BlueBirds 14-16.

ASTS stock rose 6% last week, bringing its total September gain to 5%.

Germany Amends BlueBird Network Request

Germany submitted an amended filing for a proposed 344-satellite D-BLUEBIRD network to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) last week, according to the agency's public register. The filing modifies an earlier request, but the register does not specify what has changed.

Germany first submitted the network for coordination in October 2025, and the ITU published the request in July. The ITU's network record, which includes information through Sept. 15, lists 344 proposed satellites orbiting between about 520 and 690 kilometers above Earth. It says the network has not been confirmed as brought into use.

AST SpaceMobile and Vodafone jointly own SatCo, a Luxembourg-based venture set up to distribute AST's satellite service to mobile operators in Europe. AST has said that the venture plans a satellite operations center in Germany. However, the German filing is separate from an April U.S. authorization allowing AST to operate up to 248 satellites.

ASTS Investors Await BlueBirds 14-16

AST SpaceMobile's next launch has yet to receive a date. The company sent BlueBirds 8-10 into orbit in June, followed 49 days later by BlueBirds 11-13 last month. It has not announced when BlueBirds 14-16 will ship or launch, and has not formally reported a delay to the mission.

The company's earlier statements had pointed to a quick follow-up. In July, CEO Abel Avellan said BlueBirds 14-16 were“right behind” the August-bound satellites and AST subsequently said the next trio would“follow right after.” Following the August launch, Avellan said they would“follow soon after.”

Last month, CFO Andy Johnson said BlueBirds 14-16 would be“ready to ship shortly.” A production update later that month gave a more detailed status: BlueBird 14 was complete, while BlueBirds 15 and 16 were nearing completion. AST said work was under way on satellites through BlueBird 48.

The update also confirmed that BlueBirds 12 and 13 had fully deployed their arrays in orbit. AST had said immediately after the August launch that it had established communications with all three satellites and confirmed normal initial operations.

The wait comes after a change to AST's broader timetable. The company previously targeted 45 to 60 satellites by the end of 2026. In a July filing, it moved its target for a launch campaign of about 45 satellites to early 2027, saying the timing depended on satellite assembly and testing, launch-vehicle readiness, logistics and other factors.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About ASTS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for ASTS has been 'bearish' over the past month amid a 10% rise in message volumes over the same period.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of September 28 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$ASTS bb11 update its been almost 50 days and bb14 to bb16 launch date. These are critical unknowns.”

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Another user said,“$ASTS management has no plan, no launch, and now satellites that don't work.”

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ASTS stock has declined 15% year-to-date.

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