Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints New Deputy Chairman Of Constitutional Court

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). By a decree of Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Constitutional Court Judge Bakyt Nurmukhanov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Constitutional Court, the president's press service reported.

Nurmukhanov was born on May 13, 1979, in Kalzhyr village, Kur­chum district, East Kazakhstan Region.

He began his career in 2000 as a lecturer at the Department of Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at East Kazakhstan State University.

From 2003 to 2011, Nurmukhanov held various positions at the Office of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan, including consultant, chief expert, chief consultant, head of the analytical work sector and adviser to the Chairman of the Constitutional Council.

He headed the Legal Expertise Department of the Constitutional Council's Office from 2011 to 2017 and served as head of the Office from August 2017 to 2022.

Nurmukhanov also served as a liaison officer for the European Commission for Democracy through Law of the Council of Europe (Venice Commission) from 2008 to 2022.

He was appointed a judge of the Constitutional Court in January 2023 and has been a member of the Constitutional Reform Commission since January 2026.

Nurmukhanov was among the judges of the Constitutional Court appointed by presidential decree on September 23, 2026.