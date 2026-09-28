PU Prime Deepens Argentina Presence Through FX Expo Buenos Aires 2026

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PU Prime Best Mobile Trading App









As an Official Regional Sponsor of AFA, PU Prime used the expo to demonstrate how its football partnership translates into engagement opportunities beyond traditional brand sponsorship. The company brought the energy of Argentine football directly to the expo floor with tailored activities; Attendees received exclusive PU Prime and AFA co-branded merchandise.

A key highlight of the event was a speaking session led by Mr. Michel Cohen, Partnerships Manager at PU Prime, who explored the company's strategic alliance with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Mr. Cohen discussed the strategic considerations behind the partnership and how collaboration is helping PU Prime establish deeper connections with local communities, particularly within the rapidly evolving Latin American market. During a panel interview, Mr. Cohen expressed his opinion that online trading is transforming financial markets by expanding digital access to global opportunities while increasing the need for financial education and risk awareness. In this evolving environment, he believed that PU Prime played an important role in connecting global financial opportunities with the specific needs and characteristics of individual markets.

“Our partnership with AFA is about more than visibility. It reflects a shared commitment to ambition and connecting with people across the region. Moving forward, our goal is to build on this foundation by continuously refining our services and deepening our engagement with the local trading community,” said Mr. Cohen during his speech at FX Expo Buenos Aires 2026.









PU Prime also received recognition for its mobile offering, earning the Best Mobile Trading App award. The accolade underscores the company's growing recognition for its digital trading capabilities, while its participation in Buenos Aires reflects a complementary focus: bringing global expertise closer to local markets. Building on this momentum, the company plans to roll out a major interface revamp to further enhance usability by the end of 2026.









PU Prime's successful showing at FX Expo Buenos Aires 2026 reinforces its dedication to the Latin American market. Moving forward, the company will continue to explore new ways to connect with the community while expanding its presence across key international markets.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broke. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

For media enquiries, please contact:...

Contact

Sim

PU Prime

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: