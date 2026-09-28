Become Fit Forever Announces Nationwide Launch Of Comprehensive Online Coaching Platform For Women

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Become Fit Forever (BFF) today announced the official launch of its nationwide online coaching platform, delivering personalized fitness, nutrition, and accountability programs designed exclusively for women. The new digital service aims to replace quick-fix weight-loss trends with sustainable, habit-based coaching that adapts to women's changing life stages, including perimenopause and menopause.

Founded by fitness experts Kausar Rasul and Dougmary“Doucky” Esquijarosa, Become Fit Forever provides a tailored approach to health that integrates into busy schedules rather than demanding women overhaul their lives overnight.

“We wanted to create something that felt realistic,” said Kausar Rasul, Co-Founder.“Women have busy lives, families, careers, and responsibilities. Fitness should support their lives, not make life harder. This platform launch allows us to reach women across the country who need flexible, professional support outside of a traditional gym schedule.”

The newly announced BFF online platform features:



Customized Strength Training: Adaptive workout programs tailored to individual fitness levels, goals, and available equipment.

Personalized Nutrition Guidance: Balanced, sustainable meal strategies that reject restrictive fad diets in favor of long-term habits.

1-on-1 Accountability Coaching: Direct, ongoing support to help clients navigate roadblocks and build consistent routines. Hormonal & Life-Stage Support: Specialized programming sensitive to the energy, metabolism, and body composition changes experienced during perimenopause and menopause.



“Your health journey doesn't have to be perfect to be successful,” said Doucky Esquijarosa, Co-Founder.“We want women to stop feeling like they have to start over every Monday. Progress comes from creating habits that they can actually keep, and our platform is built to foster exactly that.”

The platform and its accompanying educational resources are now officially available to clients nationwide.

About Become Fit Forever (BFF)



Become Fit Forever (BFF) is a women's fitness and wellness brand founded by Kausar Rasul and Dougmary“Doucky” Esquijarosa. The company provides personalized fitness coaching, nutrition guidance, strength training, and accountability to help women build healthy habits and achieve sustainable lifestyle changes.

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