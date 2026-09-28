Lovevoo Serves As Gift Partner For Tedxsaltlakecity 2026

Lovevoo's curated speaker gift featuring Marsicani extra virgin olive oil and Malpighi balsamic vinegar at TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026.

Lovevoo was recognized among the 2026 partners of TEDxSaltLakeCity during the event.

Lovevoo donated a specially curated auction package featuring Marsicani extra virgin olive oil and Malpighi balsamic vinegar to TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026.

Serendipity Trading LLC, through its Lovevoo brand, provided premium Italian olive oil and balsamic vinegar gifts and auction support for TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026.

- Kun Covington, Founder & CEO, Certified Olive Oil SommelierSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serendipity Trading LLC, the Utah-based company behind the Lovevoo brand, served as a Gift Partner for TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026, held on September 26 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City.Through the partnership, Lovevoo provided thoughtfully curated gifts for the event's speakers and donated a special package for the event auction. The gifts featured award-winning Marsicani extra virgin olive oil and acclaimed Malpighi balsamic vinegar, traditionally crafted in Italy and carefully selected by Lovevoo for the U.S. market.The 14th annual TEDxSaltLakeCity event centered on the theme“Serendipity, Hacked,” exploring the art and science of unexpected discoveries and how curiosity, experimentation and openness can lead to breakthroughs in technology, entertainment, design and beyond.“'Serendipity, Hacked' felt deeply connected to the story and spirit of our company,” said Kun Covington (Queenie), founder and CEO of Serendipity Trading LLC and a certified olive oil sommelier.“Our company was built on the belief that some of life's most meaningful discoveries begin with curiosity, openness and an unexpected connection. It was an honor to recognize the speakers who brought new ideas and possibilities to our community.”Each speaker gift paired Marsicani extra virgin olive oil from Southern Italy with balsamic vinegar from Malpighi, a historic family producer in Modena, Italy. The pairing invited recipients to experience the regional traditions, craftsmanship and stories behind two celebrated Italian culinary products.Lovevoo also contributed a specially curated auction package featuring Marsicani extra virgin olive oil and Malpighi 25-Year Traditional Balsamic Vinegar of Modena DOP. Through both the speaker gifts and the auction contribution, Lovevoo shared its guiding philosophy:“To Live and Love Well.”“Extra virgin olive oil is more than an ingredient,” Covington said.“It carries the story of the land, the producer and generations of craftsmanship. Sharing it is one of the ways we express appreciation, care and connection.”Covington founded Serendipity Trading LLC to bring carefully selected, authentic products to American consumers while expanding public understanding of extra virgin olive oil. Through Lovevoo, she leads public classes, private tastings and community programs that teach participants how to recognize quality olive oil, understand its origins and incorporate it into everyday life.The partnership with TEDxSaltLakeCity reflected Serendipity Trading LLC's commitment to supporting education, creativity and meaningful ideas within the Utah community. It also marked an important milestone for Lovevoo as the brand continues to grow through sensory education, community partnerships and carefully selected premium products.About Serendipity Trading LLC and LovevooSerendipity Trading LLC is a Utah-based importer and specialty food company dedicated to connecting American consumers with exceptional, traditionally crafted products. Its signature brand, Lovevoo, offers premium Italian extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars selected for their quality, authenticity and craftsmanship.Founded by certified olive oil sommelier Kun Covington, Lovevoo combines premium products with sensory education through public classes, private tastings and community events. Its guiding philosophy is“To Live and Love Well.”For more information, visit or follow @lovevoo8 on Instagram and Facebook.About TEDxSaltLakeCityTEDxSaltLakeCity is a locally organized TEDx event created in the spirit of TED's mission of sharing“ideas worth spreading.” Its 2026 event,“Serendipity, Hacked,” explored how unexpected discoveries can lead to breakthroughs in technology, entertainment and design.

Kun Covington

Serendipity Trading LLC/Lovevoo

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Lovevoo Serves as Gift Partner for TEDxSaltLakeCity 2026 News Provided By Serendipity Trading LLC/Lovevoo September 28, 2026, 05:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Food & Beverage Industry



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