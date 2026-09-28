The Italian Table: An Evening Of Italian Gastronomy At Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection

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Cinnamon Bentota Beach Resort

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An Evening of Italian Gastronomy on Sri Lanka's Southern CoastOn 17 October 2026, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection invites guests to discover The Italian Table at L'incontro - an exclusive evening celebrating the flavours, traditions and pairing culture of Italy, set against the tropical beauty of Sri Lanka's southern coast.The experience brings together Chef Chaminda Kumara and Sommelier Wellington Muromba for a thoughtfully curated culinary journey. The evening begins with an intimate guided masterclass led by Muromba, introducing guests to a specially selected collection while exploring provenance, flavour profiles and the art of pairing.Guests will then be seated for a five-course Italian dinner, curated by Chef Chaminda. Each course will be paired to complement the menu, bringing together classic Italian influences and carefully considered flavours in an experience designed to be both engaging and memorable.“The Italian Table reflects our focus on creating distinctive experiences that allow our guests to discover something new during their time with us,” said Johan Aschan, Area Vice President – Sri Lanka Resorts, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, and General Manager, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection.“Bringing together Chef Chaminda's culinary expertise and Wellington's knowledge of pairing, the evening offers guests an opportunity to explore Italian gastronomy in a setting that is uniquely Bentota.”Designed by renowned Sri Lankan architect Geoffrey Bawa and positioned between the Bentota River and the Indian Ocean, Cinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection provides a remarkable backdrop for the evening. Tropical gardens, iconic architecture and the rhythm of Sri Lanka's southern coastline create a destination where dining becomes part of the wider travel experience.For international travellers visiting Sri Lanka, The Italian Table presents an opportunity to experience an evening of Italian gastronomy within one of the island's most distinctive coastal resorts.The Italian Table17 October 2026 | L'incontroCinnamon Bentota Beach – Signature Selection, Sri LankaFor reservations and enquiries, visit.

Dinali Ruhunuhewa

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

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The Italian Table: An Evening of Italian Gastronomy at Cinnamon Bentota Beach - Signature Selection News Provided By Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts September 28, 2026, 05:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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