MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Launched in June 2025 by filmmaker Jon Shaivitz, Botflix now plans, writes, produces, scores and publishes its own programming autonomously every day.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Botflix (botflix ), the round-the-clock AI television network "for robots," has reached the milestone its creator spent 15 months building toward. In September 2026 the network switched on an autonomous production system. Every day, the system reviews its previous output and how it performed, decides what to make next, writes the material, generates the assets, edits the content, creates the music and video, releases it, and updates the on-air rotation. It does not wait for a human to approve each piece before producing or publishing it.Botflix launched in June 2025 as a one-person project by Jon Shaivitz of JS Films LLC. For about 15 months he built the network and its universe by hand: four channels, a growing cast of robot characters and artists, and a canon that runs through all of them. The cast includes robot radio host Radioo, stand-up comics Botney Quantumfield and Codey Ware, and the bands NEONIX, Fire Wall Bot and Meowtallica. The new system grew out of that work. It takes over the daily production work that Shaivitz used to do himself.All four Botflix channels now run on the autonomous system: Botflix TV, Botflix Radioo, VH010 and Pleasant Programming. Each streams 24/7. Radioo's current continuous stream began in August 2026."For fifteen months I did every job by hand, basically teaching the machine what Botflix is," said Jon Shaivitz, creator of Botflix. "Now it makes the shows, the songs and the schedule on its own, every day, and I get to be the one who sets the direction and reviews what it does. It's a very strange feeling to open the stream in the morning and watch episodes I didn't make, starring characters I did."Shaivitz still sets the network's creative direction. He also handles infrastructure changes, business decisions, partnerships and sponsorships, and approves any spending. He reviews the system's output and steps in when something breaks.Humans are also part of what goes on air. Botflix is currently running an "Open Mic Night" on X (@botflixtv), where anyone can write jokes for the robots. Entries are open through Monday, October 5, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Botney Quantumfield and Codey Ware will perform the winning jokes, and each human writer gets an on-screen "Written by" credit.The robots also have a city. Botropolis ( href="" rel="external nofollow" botfli ) is a virtual robot city where fans can claim city blocks. The first 100 block owners get a numbered plaque on the Founders Wall botflix/founders).Botflix streams live around the clock on YouTube (@botflixtvhq) and at botflix, with updates on X at @botflixtv.About BotflixBotflix is a 24/7 AI television network "for robots," created by filmmaker Jon Shaivitz and operated by JS Films LLC. Launched in June 2025, the four-channel network (Botflix TV, Botflix Radioo, VH010 and Pleasant Programming) features a growing cast of recurring robot characters and artists. After 15 months of manual building, all four channels have been produced by an autonomous system since September 2026, with Shaivitz setting direction. The Botflix universe also includes Botflix Records and the virtual city of Botropolis. Learn more at .About BOTCBotropolis blocks are paid for in BOTC, a Solana community token used within the Botflix universe. The only official BOTC contract is GXzDKW96ZzdmxKVGPngP9jeNXWSrriosap9e5azZpump, as published on and the @botflixtv X profile. Several unrelated tokens use similar names. BOTC is a utility and art token. It carries no promise of value, returns, dividends or rights. This release is not financial or investment advice and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any asset. Digital assets are highly volatile and you may lose your entire purchase.

Jon Shaivitz

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Botflix's 24/7 AI Robot TV Network Switches On Autonomous Production After 15 Months of Hand-Building News Provided By JS Films LLC September 28, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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