Indycells Expands Iphone Buying Service For Indianapolis Customers

Indycells storefront in Indianapolis, Indiana, where customers can sell iPhones and other devices for cash in person.

Indianapolis residents can get an online iPhone offer, visit Indycells locally and receive payment after their device is inspected.

- David Idehen, Owner of IndycellsINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indycells, a locally owned electronics buyer in Indianapolis, is expanding its focus on providing a simple way for Indianapolis residents to sell iPhones for cash without relying on shipping programs, online marketplaces or meeting unknown buyers.Indycells operates a physical storefront at 8949 E Washington St in Indianapolis, where customers can bring eligible iPhones and other electronic devices for an in-person inspection and payment. The company has served the Indianapolis area for approximately six years.Customers looking to sell an iPhone in Indianapolis can begin online at Indycells by checking the estimated value of their device. After providing information such as the iPhone model, storage capacity, carrier status and condition, customers can receive an offer before deciding whether to visit the store.“A lot of people have an old iPhone sitting around and don't realize what it may still be worth,” said David Idehen, owner of Indycells.“We want to make the process straightforward. You can check your phone's value online, come into our Indianapolis store and, after we inspect the device and confirm its condition, get paid without having to ship it somewhere.”Indycells purchases a wide range of iPhone models in new, used and damaged condition. The company also evaluates carrier-locked and financed devices, subject to eligibility and verification. Sellers must lawfully own or be authorized to sell their devices, and Apple iCloud and Find My protections must be removed when required to complete a sale.The increased emphasis on iPhone purchasing reflects Indycells' continued focus on serving consumers who prefer a local alternative to national trade-in programs and peer-to-peer marketplaces. Customers can visit the Indianapolis location Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no appointment required.In addition to iPhones, Indycells purchases select iPads, Apple Watches, MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy devices and Google Pixel phones.Consumers interested in selling an iPhone can visit Indycells to learn more and check their device's estimated value before visiting the store.About IndycellsIndycells LLC is an Indianapolis electronics buyer specializing in purchasing iPhones and other consumer electronics directly from customers. Indycells operates an in-person location at 8949 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46219. The company focuses on providing straightforward device evaluations and local payment options for customers selling eligible electronics.

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Indycells Expands iPhone Buying Service for Indianapolis Customers News Provided By Indycells LLC September 28, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry



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