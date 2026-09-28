One Water Systems Introduces Referral Program And Old System Buyback For Homeowners Upgrading Water Treatment

Clean Water At Every Tap

One Water Systems offers referral rewards and a buyback option for qualifying systems when homeowners upgrade to new filtration.

- Kevin Worsfold, founder of One Water Systems DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- One Water Systems, a Southern California provider of whole house water filtration and water conditioning solutions, is highlighting its customer referral program and a new upgrade opportunity designed to help homeowners replace existing water treatment equipment with a new One Water Systems filtration system.The program gives existing customers an opportunity to introduce friends, family members, and other homeowners to One Water Systems while receiving referral rewards when qualifying referrals become customers. The company's current promotional materials advertise $200 for a successful referral when the referred customer becomes a One Water Systems customer. The company also promotes a monthly drawing in which qualifying referrals may provide an opportunity to receive a $100 Amazon gift card.Referral Rewards for Existing CustomersOne Water Systems' referral program is designed to encourage customers to share their experience with homeowners who are considering whole-house water filtration or water conditioning.Under the company's promotional offer, a customer who refers a friend or other qualifying individual who subsequently becomes a One Water Systems customer can receive $200.The referral initiative adds a customer-to-customer component to One Water Systems' local outreach while giving existing customers an opportunity to receive a reward for successful referrals.The company's current website also highlights a Free For Five Referral Program, under which customers who refer five friends or family members who install a system may qualify to have their own system provided at no cost, subject to the program's terms and conditions.Upgrade From an Existing Water SystemFor homeowners who already have a water softener, filtration system, or other residential water treatment equipment, One Water Systems is also offering an opportunity to discuss purchasing a new One Water Systems system while potentially receiving value for their existing equipment.Under the company's old system buyback/upgrade program, qualifying homeowners who purchase a new One Water Systems filtration system may be eligible to have their existing water treatment system purchased back by One Water Systems.Buyback eligibility, valuation, equipment condition, system type, and other terms may vary. Homeowners should contact One Water Systems directly to determine whether their existing system qualifies and what value may be available toward their upgrade.This approach is intended to give homeowners an alternative to simply abandoning or disposing of an existing water treatment system when moving to a new whole-house filtration solution.Whole House Water Filtration From One SystemOne Water Systems offers whole-house water filtration systems designed to treat water at the point of entry so treated water can be delivered throughout the home. Its product lineup includes the ELITE 15, which the company describes as a whole-house filtration and salt-free water conditioning system.The company's current product information states that its systems use filtration media including KDF and carbon, with the ELITE 15 positioned as a longer-term whole-house solution.One Water Systems also promotes free water evaluations and annual system checkups as part of its customer service approach.A More Convenient Path for Homeowners Considering an UpgradeThe combination of referral rewards and an existing-system buyback option provides homeowners with two ways to engage with One Water Systems.Current customers can refer friends and family and potentially receive a referral reward, while homeowners who already own water treatment equipment can contact the company to determine whether their existing system qualifies for a buyback when purchasing a new One Water Systems solution.About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a Southern California-based company specializing in whole house water filtration and conditioning systems. With a focus on eco friendly, maintenance free technology, the company has earned a reputation for excellence through personalized consultations, professional installations, and outstanding customer care. One Water Systems provides residential water filtration systems, whole house water filtration, water testing, and hard water treatment solutions throughout Southern California. The company's ELITE 15 system combines Salt Free Water Softener technology with Cartridge Free Water Filtration to deliver cleaner water throughout the home while minimizing routine maintenance. One Water Systems is committed to helping homeowners improve water quality through professional consultation, installation, and customer support.

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One Water Systems

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One Water Systems Introduces Referral Program and Old System Buyback for Homeowners Upgrading Water Treatment News Provided By MyCommunity September 28, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media



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