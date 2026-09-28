Burckhardt Compression Selected For MTU Gas Turbine Test Facility In Germany

Process Gas Compressor

BC has secured an order from MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg for the supply of two high-speed compressor solutions at a company's gas turbine test facility.

- Andreas Brautsch, President Systems Division of Burckhardt CompressionWINTERTHUR, SWITZERLAND, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Winterthur, Switzerland, 28. September 2026 – Burckhardt Compression has secured an order from MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg for the supply of two high-speed compressor solutions at the company's gas turbine test facility in Ludwigsfelde, Germany.The compressor solution has been specifically designed to meet the demanding reliability requirements of the application. As part of its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for industrial gas turbine engines (IGT), MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg conducts performance tests following engine shop visits. MTU's test facility currently operates with natural gas and is being prepared for future operation with blends of natural gas and hydrogen of up to 25%, supporting the industry's transition towards lower-carbon energy systems.The location south of the German capital is the MTU network's MRO specialist for GE Aerospace's LMTM-Series IGTs and in the middle of construction of a brand-new, state-of-the-art production building to accommodate the growth in maintenance demand. By supporting the reliable operation of gas turbine fleets, MTU contributes to energy security and grid stability in Europe, where flexible gas-fired power generation plays an important role in balancing fluctuations from renewable energy sources."Reliable gas turbine infrastructure remains essential for ensuring security of supply while supporting the energy transition," says Andreas Brautsch, President of Burckhardt Compression's Systems Division. "We are proud to support MTU with a solution that combines operational reliability with future readiness. This project demonstrates how Burckhardt Compression helps customers address today's energy challenges while preparing for tomorrow's requirements."The order was awarded following close collaboration between Burckhardt Compression and MTU throughout the project development phase. Burckhardt Compression's integrated solution combines compressor technology, system expertise, service capabilities and local project execution to meet the customer's operational requirements.

Stefan Hoher

Burckhardt Compression AG

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Burckhardt Compression selected for MTU gas turbine test facility in Germany News Provided By Burckhardt Compression AG September 28, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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