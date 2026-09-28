Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large Sealant Replacement Project At Gateway Village Technology Center

Western crews working on suspended scaffolding

View from the building's roof

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Charlotte branch recently completed a waterproofing project at the Gateway Village Technology Center in Charlotte, NC.

Working as a subcontractor, Western performed a complete replacement of exterior sealants on two buildings at the active office complex. In total, crews replaced nearly 340,000 linear feet of sealant, approximately 64 miles, to improve the buildings' weather resistance and help protect the building's envelope from moisture intrusion.

Access presented one of the project's largest challenges. Western utilized a combination of aerial lifts and suspended scaffolding to reach work areas across both buildings. The project required 106 individual suspended scaffolding drops, all of which were rigged and completed by Western's crews. Western's in-house rigging capabilities helped reduce costs, simplify logistics and provide greater control over access throughout the project.

During sealant replacement on the first building, crews identified flashing deficiencies at four locations that were allowing water to leak into upper-floor conference rooms. Western quickly coordinated with the consultant, general contractor and customer to assess and test the affected areas and develop an appropriate repair scope. Because the issue was addressed while access equipment was already in place, the team was able to complete the additional repairs without relocating equipment, helping minimize added costs and maintain the project schedule.

Western completed the first building within budget and ahead of schedule, helping secure the contract for the second building. Work on the second building was subsequently completed on schedule and within budget.

The project began in April 2025 and was completed in June 2026. Western finished the overall project on time and within budget to the satisfaction of the project team.

Quinn Griffith

Charlotte Branch Manager

+1 704-598-5098

email us here

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Large Sealant Replacement Project at Gateway Village Technology Center News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors September 28, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology



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