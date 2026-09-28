Mint Explainer: Can A New Digital Portal Change How India Insures Its Livestock?

With India's large livestock population exposed to disease and other risks, the platform seeks to make insurance easier to access and manage. Available in 11 regional languages, in addition to Hindi and English, the portal is also intended to help farmers access insurance-related information and services in languages they are familiar with.

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