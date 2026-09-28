Issuer: Goldinvest Consulting GmbH / Key word(s): Drilling Result/Mergers & Acquisitions

Cameo Resources: High-Tech Gold Hunt in the Shadow of AngloGold!

28.09.2026 / 07:13 CET/CEST

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In the world of mineral exploration, the wheat is separated from the chaff when speculation meets hard, scientific evidence. This is precisely where Cameo Resources (CSE: MEO / WKN A3E27M ) positions itself with its Katoro Gold Project. Located in the heart of the world-famous Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania - a region renowned globally as the home of massive, multi-million-ounce deposits - the company has transformed a previously undeveloped property into a highly validated exploration project. The property, spanning nearly 20 square kilometers in the Sukumaland greenstone belt, benefits not only from its outstanding location but also from a systematic discovery strategy that combines state-of-the-art technology with geological precision. Precision Exploration in the World-Famous Gold Belt The days when explorers had to fish in the dark are long gone at Katoro. By using high-resolution drone magnetometry and induced polarization (IP), Cameo Resources has effectively X-rayed the subsurface rather than relying solely on surface prospecting. The results of this high-end geophysical survey paint an electrifying picture: Five clearly defined mineralized zones and 80 high-priority drill targets have been precisely mapped. The measurement data show significant chargeability values of up to 250 mV/V, which, in geological terms, is considered a first-class indication of gold-bearing massive sulfide zones. These east-west-trending shear zones intersect with deep-seated porphyry intrusions - those geological“heat engines” that classically drive gold wealth in the East African region. The fact that this system is highly productive is demonstrated not least by rock samples from artisanal mining activities immediately at the northern license boundary, which yielded staggering values of up to 238 grams of gold per metric ton and underscore the region's enormous potential. In Prime Neighborhood: Surrounded by Mega-Projects However, the true significance of the Katoro project only becomes apparent when looking at its immediate surroundings. Katoro is not an isolated anomaly, but rather the logical southwestern extension of a massive gold system. Just 14 kilometers away lies TRX Gold's thriving Buckreef gold mine, and only 7 kilometers separate Katoro from the well-known Tembo (Lake Victoria Gold) deposit. The geophysical signatures and structural corridors identified at Katoro at depths of over 100 meters are virtually identical to the metallogenic characteristics of these neighboring projects. Katoro is thus the geological blueprint of a proven, regional model for success.

However, even the best rock only realizes its value through the operational capability to develop it. In the Tanzanian mining sector, deep local expertise is the key to regulatory stability and the“social license to operate.” With the appointment of Duranya Sebabili as Country Manager, Cameo Resources has secured a decisive strategic advantage in this regard. His decades of experience in government service should guarantee smooth navigation through the Tanzanian Mining Act. Already, Cameo has secured the crucial exploration licenses on a long-term basis through March 2029. This provides planning certainty and eliminates the regulatory time pressure so often feared by junior explorers. With this solid foundation of geological evidence and operational stability, the company is now on the verge of the decisive milestone in value creation-the active drilling phase. The financial resources needed for this step were recently secured through a successful first tranche of a large-scale financing round. With this fresh capital, the company now intends to move swiftly into the drilling phase. The plan is to test 10 to 15 of the most promising target zones during Phase 1 of the planned drilling program. Conclusion: Ready for a Decisive Milestone Cameo Resources thus presents itself as a gold explorer that, in our view, is exceptionally well-positioned and aims to drastically reduce the often high risk of the early phase through systematic, scientific preparatory work. The combination of a world-class property in the Lake Victoria Goldfield, immediate proximity to established mines, and high-precision geophysical data provides a solid foundation with, as we believe, significant upside potential. Coupled with long-term regulatory certainty provided by a strong local management team and the recently secured first tranche of financing, the company now stands at precisely that critical turning point where promising data translates into actual drill results. Investors looking for a strategically well-thought-out commodity stock on the verge of a potential revaluation should view Cameo Resources now-virtually on the eve of the active drilling phase-as a highly exciting and promising opportunity and at least add it to their watchlist. Of course, the company is still in a very early stage of development, so the risks are correspondingly high, as is typical in the exploration sector.

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