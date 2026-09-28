Tension Escalates In Ujjain Over Shahi Masjid Portion Removal Tear Gas Fired As Stone-Pelting Continues

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Sep 28 (IANS) A tense situation gripped parts of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning as protests against the proposed partial removal of the historic Shahi Masjid turned restive, with stone-pelting reported and police resorting to tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

A heavy police force remains deployed around the mosque complex amid ongoing preparations for the Simhastha 2028 event.

The unrest centres on road-widening work along an approximately 900-metre stretch from Kanthal Square to Gopal Mandir. Authorities are expanding the route to 15 metres to manage the expected large influx of pilgrims during the major Hindu religious gathering.

Several religious structures fall within the project's alignment. Officials note that most of around 60 such structures along the route have already been cleared. However, the Shahi Masjid and a nearby mazar close to the“Khade Hanuman Mandir” have become focal points of opposition in recent days.

The Shahi Masjid, described by community members as a centuries-old Waqf property (with some accounts dating it to around 1390), is proposed for partial demolition affecting portions of the prayer hall, a minaret, and related structures.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in Indore had earlier dismissed petitions challenging the Ujjain Municipal Corporation's notices, citing public interest and traffic needs for the upcoming Simhastha. A further hearing related to the matter was scheduled for Monday at the Indore High Court.

Anticipating possible enforcement, authorities deployed nearly 2,000 police personnel along with heavy machinery, including earthmoving machines.

Members of the Muslim community began gathering at the Shahi Masjid complex and adjoining roads from Saturday night, raising slogans. The protests continued through Sunday night. Barricades were erected on the“Kanthal-Gopal Mandir” route to restrict movement, and surveillance was conducted using drone cameras.

Police and Rapid Action Force units maintained a strong presence.

On Monday, as the situation remained charged, some youths continued pelting stones at police personnel even as tear gas shells were fired repeatedly, police sources said. More than a dozen and a half shells were used in efforts to disperse the gathering.

Tension continued at the site while forces worked to restore order.

In a related incident during law-and-order duties, Crime Branch TI Pushpa Panchal sustained an injury to her hand. According to police, a group of women was advancing during the protest. While the female police contingent attempted to move them away safely, officers approached the group, who were using a sheet as cover. The corner of the sheet cut TI Panchal's hand. She received first aid, and her hand was bandaged.

Police confirmed that none of the protesting women was injured and all remained safe.

The administration has emphasised that the road-widening forms part of broader infrastructure upgrades for Simhastha 2028, which is expected to draw crores of devotees. Similar actions have been taken against numerous other religious and non-religious structures across the city to ease congestion near key sites, including the Mahakaleshwar Temple area.

Community representatives have called for the mosque to be spared, while authorities maintain that the work proceeds under legal processes and development plans.

As of the latest reports, a large police contingent continues to maintain security around the mosque, with efforts focused on preventing further escalation while the High Court hearing proceeds.