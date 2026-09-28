Four Assam Labourers Die After Suspected Toxic Gas Leak In Septic Tank In Meghalaya

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Sep 28 (IANS) Four construction labourers from Assam died after reportedly inhaling suspected toxic gas while working inside an underground septic tank at Rangdokram village in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred at the residence of Sebastian Ch Sangma in Rangdokram village, where the workers were engaged in construction-related work on a newly built septic tank.

According to preliminary reports, two of the labourers attempted to open the lid of the underground tank when they suddenly collapsed after being exposed to fumes trapped inside. Two other workers reportedly rushed to their aid but were also overcome by the suspected toxic gases and fell unconscious.

Police and personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services were alerted and rushed to the site. However, rescuing the workers proved challenging as the septic tank was located underground and access to the victims was severely restricted.

The rescue teams were forced to dig through the soil surrounding the structure to reach the trapped labourers.

During the operation, two fire personnel also reportedly lost consciousness after being exposed to the fumes. They were immediately provided medical attention.

The four labourers were subsequently declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Mofidur Rohman, 34, from Diara, Purandiara in Mankachar; Ajiyer Rahman, 41, from Chengurchar, Purandiara; Ismail Hussain, 20, from Chomrashali, Kalapani; and Rakib Hussain, 22, from Boalia, Radhamadhab Hat.

All four were residents of Assam's South Salmara-Mankachar district.

Preliminary findings indicate that inadequate ventilation or the absence of a proper gas outlet or soak pit may have resulted in the accumulation of hazardous gases inside the confined space.

Septic tanks can contain gases such as hydrogen sulphide and methane, both of which can become potentially fatal at high concentrations.

Authorities, however, have not yet confirmed the exact nature of the gas or established the precise cause of death.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident has also highlighted the serious dangers associated with entering confined underground spaces without proper ventilation, gas detection equipment and safety measures.