8Th Pay Commission Salary Hike: What NC-JCM And BPMS Want For Central Govt Staff

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 8th Pay Commission is holding back-to-back meetings with stakeholders across states. Employee unions are demanding a massive hike in the minimum wage to Rs 69,000 - Rs 72,000 and a higher fitment factor.

The 8th Pay Commission is speeding up its consultation process. The panel is holding regular meetings with stakeholders across different states and union territories. The commission visited several cities in September and planned more talks for October.

These meetings give recognized unions and employee groups a clear chance to share their views. The groups are raising core issues like minimum wage, fitment factor, annual increments, allowances, and pension reforms.

The commission met stakeholders in Chennai on September 7-8 and in Puducherry on September 9. The panel then held talks in Chandigarh from September 16-18. The team will also meet groups in Bengaluru on October 7-8 and in Mumbai on October 22-23.

These October meetings are part of a larger plan. The commission is collecting feedback from working staff, pensioners, and other groups. Employee unions submitted their memorandums during earlier state visits to demand better pay and allowances.

Two major employee groups submitted detailed proposals to the panel. The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) shared their demands. They want changes in minimum wage, fitment factor, increments, and pay calculation methods.

The NC-JCM asked the panel to fix the minimum basic pay at Rs 69,000. The union also demanded a 3.833 fitment factor and a 6% annual increment instead of the current 3%. They suggested merging certain pay levels and creating a unified pay matrix up to level 13.

The union suggested a nutrition-based formula for fixing wages. They used the ICMR guideline of 3,490 calories for jobs needing heavy physical work. Their proposed pay structure includes specific funds for housing, utilities, skill development, and daily living costs.

The BPMS demanded a minimum basic pay of Rs 72,000 and a fitment factor of 4. The group also proposed a 6% annual salary hike. Their memorandum asked the panel to link minimum wage with per capita income growth and increase the family size calculation from 3 to 5 members.

The BPMS shared key data in its memorandum. The per capita net national income jumped from Rs 1,03,219 in 2016-17 to Rs 1,92,774 in 2024-25. The union used this 86.76% growth rate to justify their demand for a revised wage calculation formula.

The panel successfully finished its September meetings in Chennai, Puducherry, and Chandigarh. The commission will now hold crucial talks in Bengaluru starting October 7 and in Mumbai starting October 22.

These upcoming meetings will give unions another chance to present their demands to the 8th Pay Commission. The commission has not set a strict agenda for these talks. However, stakeholders will likely discuss the fitment factor, staff morale, pay revision, and pension rules.

Employees must remember that union demands are not final pay revisions. The unions demanded Rs 69,000 and Rs 72,000 minimum wages and 3.833 and 4 fitment factors after looking at inflation and living costs. The government will make the final call based on the 8th Pay Commission report.

Central government employees and pensioners need to watch the coming months closely. The 8th Pay Commission started its work on November 3, 2025, and it will complete 11 months on October 3, 2026.

The 8th Pay Commission has around seven months left to submit its final report to the central government. Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai leads this three-member panel. The commission is now entering the most crucial phase of its consultation process before filing the data-backed report.