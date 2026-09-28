Costa Rica Has Thousands Of Fungi We Still Don't Know About: UCR Study Reveals How Much Remains Discovered

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There is a hidden world that wakes up after the rain. It thrives across decaying tree trunks, carpets the forest floor, hides under leaf litter, and lives inside other organisms. It exists everywhere in the rainforest, yet much of it remains unnamed.

That world belongs to

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) reconstructed over a century of mycological history. By analyzing 78,333 collection records gathered across 170 years (1854–2023), scientists revealed a compelling paradox: while Costa Rica is a global leader in cataloging tropical biodiversity, it has barely scraped the surface of its fungal kingdom.

Expanding the Catalog: From 5,676 to 6,789 Known Species

The study-published in the journal Plants, People, Planet -drew 99.8% of its data directly from fungaria (scientific collections of preserved fungal specimens) and culture collections.

When researchers combined these physical collections with existing scientific literature, the tally of documented fungi species in Costa Rica jumped from 5,676 to 6,789 -a 19.6% increase in known species richness.

CR Fungal Knowledge Gap (By Numbers) [ Recorded Species ] ███ 6,789 [ Estimated Range ] ██████████████████████ 40,373 The Mystery of Unnamed Specimens

Why is the gap between known and estimated species so wide?

Of the 78,333 records analyzed,. Scientists knew the general family group, but could not pin down the exact species.The team discovereddescribed in academic literature that were completely missing from physical fungaria collections, showing that historical knowledge is fragmented between books and museum shelves. Where Do Fungi Thrive in Costa Rica?

The research mapped key geographical hotspots where fungal diversity reaches its peak:



Lower Montane Moist Forests: Mid-elevation regions such as Zarcero, Ochomogo, and the highlands of Alajuela and Cartago.

Tropical Moist Forests: Lowland ecosystems, including Carara National Park and Pacific coastal forests. Premontane Wet Forests: High-humidity zones across the Talamanca, Central Volcanic, and Tilarán mountain ranges.

Fungal fruiting bodies (the structures we recognize as mushrooms) hit their peak during the rainy season. However, different fungal families adapt differently:



Agaricales & Boletales (classic capped mushrooms and boletes) respond dramatically to rain surges, blooming almost overnight. Polyporales (bracket and shelf fungi on wood) remain much more stable, clinging to dead trees straight through the dry season.

A 170-Year Timeline of Costa Rican Science

The study also documents the history of scientific conservation in Central America. Collection rates varied wildly across eras:



1854–1920: ~37 specimens collected per year (early European and natural history expeditions).

1921–1962: ~78 specimens per year.

1963–1989: ~199 specimens per year as local UCR researchers took the lead.

1990–2015 (The INBio Golden Era): ~2,500 specimens per year, driven by systematic biodiversity inventories under the former National Institute of Biodiversity (INBio). 2016–Present: Collection rates dropped back to ~283 specimens per year.

Historical Specimen Collection Rates (Per Year) 1854-1920 | █ 37 1921-1962 | ██ 78 1963-1989 | █████ 199 1990-2015 | ████████████████████████████████ 2,500 <-- INBio Era 2016-2023 | ██████ 283 Why Fungi Matter for Conservation and Climate Change

When people discuss Costa Rican biodiversity, attention naturally goes to sloths, toucans, jaguars, and orchids. Fungi are frequently left out of the conservation narrative, despite being essential nutrient recyclers and soil building blocks.

As climate change alters temperature and rainfall patterns across Central America, understanding how fungi adapt will be vital for forest restoration, agricultural health, and conservation policy.

What's Next for Costa Rican Mycology?

To fully unlock this hidden world, researchers emphasize three priorities:

Rebuilding systematic collection programs similar to the INBio model.Educating the next generation of tropical mycologists to identify the 80% of unclassified specimens.Integrating fungal discovery trails into rural ecotourism and community science projects.

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