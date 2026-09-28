US Nuclear Pact Puts Saudi Arabia On Path To The Bomb

MENAFN - Asia Times) A contentious civilian nuclear agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia has ignited a sharp debate over Middle Eastern security, laying bare the escalating friction between American nonproliferation objectives and the kingdom's strategic ambitions.

This month, The Washington Post reported that a classified US intelligence assessment shared with Congress found that Saudi Arabia has not ruled out developing nuclear weapons, prompting alarm among lawmakers about US President Donald Trump's agreement to assist Saudi Arabia in building a civilian nuclear energy program.

The multi-billion-dollar pact, finalized in July 2026 to counter Chinese and Russian regional influence, initially limits uranium enrichment to under 5% but permits future enrichment up to 20% without requiring Saudi accession to the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) intrusive Additional Protocol inspections.

Democratic lawmakers and arms-control specialists warn this framework grants the kingdom a direct path to fissile material, risking a Middle Eastern proliferation spiral amid elevated tensions with Iran. Opponents also allege conflicts of interest involving administration associates, notably Westinghouse Electric and Trump's son-in-law adviser Jared Kushner.

While the US State Department maintains the agreement enforces realistic nonproliferation standards and Saudi Arabia asserts its intentions are entirely peaceful, congressional Democrats are mobilizing legislation to block the measure during an active 90-day statutory review window. Any proposed legislation to block the deal will likely face a presidential veto.

At the same time, it remains unclear whether the US's strategic concessions will bind Saudi Arabia to American nonproliferation norms or accelerate the regional arms spiral they are meant to prevent.

Long before the Iran war broke out in February 2026, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had explicitly positioned the kingdom to rapidly develop nuclear weapons if regional arch-rival Iran acquires the bomb.

In line with that stance, Saudi Arabia has systematically leveraged US-brokered normalization talks with Israel to secure domestic uranium enrichment capabilities alongside Chinese-backed ballistic missile infrastructure, while warning it could turn to China or Russia if the US imposes strict nonproliferation limits.

Latest stories Struggle over Hormuz and Bab el‐Mandeb straits is centuries old Trump rejects deal, Iran diplomat calls for 'negotiated solution' For Ukraine, some good news but also some bad news

While the risk of international sanctions and reliance on the US security umbrella may deter an immediate breakout, escalating Iranian enrichment near weapons-grade thresholds has cemented a dual-track Saudi Arabian hedging strategy balancing civilian energy development with latent military capability.

The technical core of the July 2026 agreement directly reflects this latency dynamic. While 20% enriched uranium is not sufficient to fabricate an operational nuclear weapon, David Albright and Sarah Burkhard note in an April 2026 article for the Institute of Science and International Security (ISIS) that it serves as a vital precursor because reaching this threshold accomplishes roughly 90% of the enrichment work needed to yield weapons-grade material.

Operating as a high-capacity surge reserve, Albright and Burkhard explain that merely 200 kilograms can be rapidly processed into the 25 kilograms of weapons-grade uranium required for a bomb.

By formally conceding a pathway toward this 20% threshold without requiring IAEA Additional Protocol inspections, the bilateral pact effectively shortens Saudi Arabia's hypothetical breakout window under the rubric of commercial energy.

However, the regional hostilities that erupted in February 2026 fundamentally undermined the premises behind Saudi Arabia's previous nuclear latency posture.

Michael Ratney and Abdullah Alhenaki argue in a July 2026 article for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that the Iran war began without meaningful US consultation with Saudi Arabia, which inverted the latter's calculations by turning its primary security guarantor into a direct source of vulnerability to Iranian reprisals.

While Ratney and Alhenaki acknowledge that heightened threats reinforce Saudi Arabia's dependence on US air defense, they emphasize that association with Israeli war objectives has magnified risks without providing strategic payoffs.

Coupled with Israel's outright rejection of Palestinian statehood, they argue that the conflict has dismantled Saudi Arabia's core rationale for diplomatic recognition, leaving normalization firmly off the table for the near term. This diplomatic stalemate has deepened Saudi Arabia's drive to diversify its foreign partnerships.

Jean-François Seznec notes in a Responsible Statecraft article this month that Saudi Arabia has grown increasingly frustrated by the US conditioning civilian nuclear cooperation on diplomatic normalization with Israel.

Consequently, Seznec argues that Saudi Arabia is actively diversifying its security architecture through alternative mechanisms such as the Mecca Agreement, a mutual defense pact recently signed with Pakistan and Turkey, and deeper strategic ties with China.

Underscoring China's tangible assistance to Saudi Arabia's nuclear ambitions, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported in August 2020 that Saudi Arabia had already constructed an undisclosed facility to extract uranium yellowcake with Chinese help.

According to the WSJ, the facility, located near the northwestern city of Al Ula, was built alongside two Chinese entities under bilateral exploration pacts with China National Nuclear Corp. and China Nuclear Engineering Group Corp. However, the WSJ reports that the Saudi Energy Ministry denied building the milling plant.

Faced with Saudi Arabia's hedging towards China, the US may have overhauled its traditional nonproliferation playbook. Yoel Guzansky and Eldad Shavit argue in a July 2026 article for the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS) that the US is deliberately shifting from nonproliferation prevention to long-term risk management by leveraging civilian nuclear cooperation to lock Saudi Arabia into its strategic orbit.

Rather than insisting that Saudi Arabia forgo domestic fuel-cycle capabilities and driving it toward Chinese or Russian suppliers, Guzansky and Shavit argue that the US seeks to build multi-decade institutional dependence through fuel provision, technology transfers, workforce training and regulatory oversight.

The Daily Report Start your day right with Asia Times' top stories AT Weekly Report A weekly roundup of Asia Times' most-read stories

Sign up for one of our free newsletters

They state that by positioning itself as the primary vendor and integrator of US standards across Saudi Arabia's nuclear infrastructure, the US secures critical transparency, operational leverage and oversight mechanisms to monitor deviations, hedge against geopolitical drift and curb regional breakout risks.

Yet this calculated accommodation carries severe structural hazards for the wider Middle East. Cauvery Ganapathy writes in an Observer Research Foundation (ORF) article this month that the US nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia, which grants the latter an enrichment pathway without standard nonproliferation safeguards, exemplifies strategic exceptionalism driven by regional leverage.

While Ganapathy notes that the US-Saudi nuclear pact reflects double standards compared with historical scrutiny and sanctions imposed on Iran, she argues that the US is acting strictly in its national interests: offering nuclear concessions to counter Chinese courtship, maintain long-term alignment and cajole Saudi Arabia into normalizing relations with Israel.

Crucially, Ganapathy warns that by bypassing the IAEA's Additional Protocols, the US risks prompting regional competitors like the United Arab Emirates to renegotiate their own binding enrichment bans under the 2009“Gold Standard” agreement.

By trading nonproliferation orthodoxy for transactional influence, the US risks instigating the very regional nuclear cascade it reputedly aims to deter. Rather than locking Saudi Arabia into its orbit, the pact enables it to exploit US technology, Chinese diplomatic leverage and an unstable regional security environment to cultivate a sovereign breakout hedge.

In doing so, the pact risks transforming the Middle East from managed deterrence into a volatile multipolar threshold zone where regional powers pursue and dictate their own nuclear terms.

Sign up here to comment on Asia Times stories Or

Thank you for registering!

Share on X (Opens in new window) Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedI Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Faceboo Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsAp Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddi Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Emai Print (Opens in new window) Prin